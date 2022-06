CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse, a longtime music venue downtown, is up for rezoning next week as the owner plans to redevelop the property for mixed-use. The former tobacco warehouse stands at McClure and Spring Streets. Current tenant Warehouse Concert Lounge & Event Center announced in April that they would close their doors in August of this year, as their lease would not be renewed by owner Robert Roylance.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO