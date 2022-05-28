Multiple Royalton CDE teams compete at state

Advancing to compete at the Minnesota FFA State Convention was a first for several Royalton FFA students. While the Royalton milk quality team placed first, the other teams didn’t place as well. However, they don’t let that detail take away from the amazing experience they had while they were there, said FFA Adviser Nathan Goldade.

The Minnesota FFA State Convention was held at the University of Minnesota, April 24 - 26.

Senior Kaylee Rudolph competed with junior Brian Boser and senior Erin Borash in poultry. Competing in poultry involved grading the interior and exterior quality of eggs, grade boneless and bone-in further processed parts and chicken carcasses. In addition, they also had to identify the different parts of a chicken carcass, place a class of turkeys and complete a 25-question multiple-choice test, Rudolph said.

Although the poultry team placed 19th, Rudolph said that they all worked hard and tried their best. Besides the team practicing together a lot before the competition, often by asking one another questions, they also studied individually, Rudolph said.

“I studied tests from previous years and did quizlets on all the other parts of the competition,” she said.

While most students, if not all, feel nervous to an extent, some feel more nervous than others, Rudolph said she was nervous because she knew it would be her last time that she would be competing in a career development event (CDE).

“That felt like a lot of pressure, but I wasn’t overly nervous about the competition,” she said.

It was Rudolph’s third time that she competed in person at state. The other two times were when she was eighth and ninth grades.

“I would have gone in 10th grade, but it was canceled due to COVID. In 11th grade, everything was virtual, but I made it to state and competed online,” she said.

Freshmen Zackary Rudolph and David Meemken and sophomores Peyton Wagner and Andrew Aleshire, competed as a team in crops.

“It was a fun experience,” Meemken said.

To prepare for the competition, the four team members diligently met every Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. before school started to practice. Overall they were getting better, but the competition was fierce, but if anything, it is a challenge to become even better.

“The team got 38th and individually, I got 140th. Yes, I think we definitely have room to improve,” Meemken said.

Some of the things the team members did as part of competing in the crops CDE was to calculate fertilizer, name plants, bugs and diseases and complete a written test, Meemken said.

Sophomore Ashley Betker said she and her team members Kayden Vannurden, a freshman at Royalton High School and eighth grade student Mason Vannurden, competed in livestock judging.

The team placed 53rd. As the team had new members, Betker said she believes they all did their best. However, they plan to study a lot more and to attend livestock judging camps to improve.

“Our goal for regions next year is to place in the top three,” she said.

When it comes to working together as a team, Betker said they give each other tips and knowledge to keep in mind while they judge livestock. Then they use their own knowledge to work together to complete the exam.

As part of the livestock judging CDE, the members first completed a group exam on Charolais cattle’s expectancy progeny differences (EPD) and answer questions about the livestock industry.

In addition, the team judged seven classes of livestock, such as cattle, pigs, sheep and goats, and gave two sets of oral reasons as to why they placed the classes the way they did, Betker said.

It was Betker’s first time to go to state and was something she enjoyed tremendously.

“It was a really great opportunity. I had a lot of fun interacting with FFA members and making memories,” she said.

Junior Marizza Lenz competed in dairy, in which she judged and analyzed eight classes of different cattle and what would be the best suited for milking and having calves. Afterward, she gave her oral reasons and described the class and how she placed them as well as why she placed them the way she did.

Prior to going to state, Lenz studied online and visited a dairy operation. She also practices off of prior tests she had taken. One of the challenges, too, was to practice by herself as the rest of her team was not able to make it to state, she said.

Lenz placed 144th, but does not let that deter her. She’s determined to improve, especially in her oral reasoning, she said.

For Lenz, it was her first time to compete at state and one she hopes to do again.

“It was an amazing experience. It was fun talking with people that I had already met and meeting new people,” she said.