SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Summer arrives at Old Mountain Field next week as the Ocean State Waves return for their ninth season of baseball. The New England Collegiate Baseball League club will open its 44-game slate at Danbury on June 7 before the home opener June 8 in Wakefield. With the makings of a strong roster and more opportunities to connect with the community, ownership is hoping for a big summer.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO