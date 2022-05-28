ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bleacher Report Makes Bold Prediction on Deandre Ayton's Future

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sohnN_0ftUYFPO00

In a recent article detailing bold predictions, Bleacher Report goes against the grain on Deandre Ayton's future with the Suns.

Scour the vast amount of opinions featured on the mediums such as the internet, radio, print and wherever else a voice can be heard, and you'll find an overwhelming theme surrounding Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton: Fans believe he needs to go, or the Suns will be more than happy to see his way out rather than paying max contract money.

The discourse on Ayton has reached a point - thanks to various reports suggesting everything from coach Monty Williams' displeasure with the player to the various teams listed by insiders who would be interested in him - where we've even broken his potential contract and cap impact in trades down to an essential science.

Of course, nobody really knows what Ayton's future in Phoenix looks like. Those of us on the outside can continue to make guesses based off assumptions, and you know what happens when you assume.

The coming months will be filled with nothing but rumors, reports, opinions and everything between before we know for sure if Ayton will remain with the Suns.

Despite the heavy number of voices in favor of moving the former No. 1 selection, Bleacher Report believes the Suns will operate otherwise.

In a recently released article giving one bold prediction for each NBA team in the offseason, B/R's Grant Hughes believes Ayton returns to Phoenix. He gave the following analysis as to why:

"If there wasn't tension between Deandre Ayton and the Suns after failing to reach a preseason extension agreement, there certainly is now. 'Things will work out for Deandre. He's a valuable player,' Ayton's agent, Bill Duffy, said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. 'There's other teams in the league as well.'

"Duffy's right, but there aren't many other teams in the league with enough cap room to pay Ayton this offseason. And the Suns will have the right to match any offer sheet that the big man signs. If Phoenix wants to retain the guy whom it drafted first overall in 2018, it can. All we know for sure is that the organization didn't believe Ayton was worth $177 million over five years—a richer and longer deal than any other team can give him this offseason. Ayton didn't improve on his sterling 2021 playoff performance, and his removal after 17 minutes in the Suns' series-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks is cause for concern.

"But none of the factors pointing to a breakup should outweigh a simple reality: The Suns are in control of this situation unless Ayton takes the nearly unprecedented step of accepting the qualifying offer to hit unrestricted free agency in 2023. Even then, Phoenix would still have the ability to trade him. Last offseason's impasse was just the Suns choosing not to pay more than necessary. Ayton is 23 years old, with career averages of 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. That isn't a player whom any franchise willingly gives up on.

"Phoenix will either match another team's four-year max offer sheet or give Ayton a deal worth that much before he has a chance to test the market."

To Hughes' point, Suns general manager James Jones has already gone on record and spoken on multiple points surrounding the upcoming period of free agency, whether it be his willingness to dip in the luxury tax or stressing the importance of continuity within the organization.

Time will tell which side will prevail, but as Hughes sees it, there's simply no way the Suns are letting Ayton out of the Valley in 2022.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!

PHOENIX SUNS TOP STORIES

Detroit Pistons Given 50% Chance to Land Deandre Ayton

Gambo: Third Team Likely Needed for Deandre Ayton Deal

JaVale McGee Hosting Charity Softball Game; Booker, Paul Among Attendees

Several NBA Draft Prospects Compare Themselves to Current Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges Named Hardest-Working Player in NBA

Three Trade Targets for Suns in Deandre Ayton Trade

Devin Booker Named to All-NBA First Team

Deandre Ayton's Agent: We're Disappointed

Rundown of Phoenix Suns' Six Free Agents

Seven Potential Landing Spots for Deandre Ayton

Mikal Bridges Lands on NBA's First Team All-Defense

Comments / 4

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why The Warriors Will Lose The NBA Championship: "The Celtics Are Gonna Win The World Championship. Because They Are The Best Team Remaining In The Playoffs Right Now, In My Opinion.”

It's not a secret that Charles Barkley's relationship with the Golden State Warriors fans isn't the best, and he's not bothered by that. The former NBA MVP embraced the role of villain in the Western Conference Finals, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks just to piss off the Dubs Nation. They...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley's Outfit Went Viral On Monday Night

Charles Barkley may be 59 years old, but that isn't stopping him from keeping up with the latest fashion trends. He's even trying to imitate one of the NBA's top young stars. On Monday night, Barkley wore the same exact outfit Tyler Herro wore during a postgame interview last week.
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals His 2023 NBA Champions Prediction

Forget the 2022 NBA Finals, NBA on TNT's Charles Barkley is already laying down his prediction for next year's champs. After the Golden State Warriors took care of the Dallas Mavericks in five in the Western Conference Finals, Chuck went on-record that the Clippers are the team to beat in 2023.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Bleacher Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

NBA Fans React To What Charles Barkley Said About Zion

Over the last year or so, Charles Barkley has been a harsh critic of Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Barkley's most recent jab at Williamson came on The Dan Patrick Show, where he commented on the 21-year-old power forward's weight in relation to the massive contract offer he could be fielding.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Once Admitted He 'Stole' Plays From Brad Stevens: “I’ve Never Made A Play Up. You Just Steal From Other Coaches. Brad Stevens Draws Up Great Stuff. Dave Joerger Runs Really Good Stuff Too.”

Ever since he landed his first and only head coaching job in the NBA, Steve Kerr has made a big impact on the Golden State Warriors. Mark Jackson helped Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green get ready to compete for important things, but it was Kerr who took that last step to make them NBA champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Oddsmakers Believe Phoenix Suns Could Land Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns are in search of their first championship in franchise history, and one of the league's best players might just be in the mix to help them reach their goal. Of course, any team would love to have the talents of Kevin Durant, who is highly regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history.
PHOENIX, AZ
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
107
Followers
33
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy