Bleacher Report Makes Bold Prediction on Deandre Ayton's Future

In a recent article detailing bold predictions, Bleacher Report goes against the grain on Deandre Ayton's future with the Suns.

Scour the vast amount of opinions featured on the mediums such as the internet, radio, print and wherever else a voice can be heard, and you'll find an overwhelming theme surrounding Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton: Fans believe he needs to go, or the Suns will be more than happy to see his way out rather than paying max contract money.

The discourse on Ayton has reached a point - thanks to various reports suggesting everything from coach Monty Williams' displeasure with the player to the various teams listed by insiders who would be interested in him - where we've even broken his potential contract and cap impact in trades down to an essential science.

Of course, nobody really knows what Ayton's future in Phoenix looks like. Those of us on the outside can continue to make guesses based off assumptions, and you know what happens when you assume.

The coming months will be filled with nothing but rumors, reports, opinions and everything between before we know for sure if Ayton will remain with the Suns.

Despite the heavy number of voices in favor of moving the former No. 1 selection, Bleacher Report believes the Suns will operate otherwise.

In a recently released article giving one bold prediction for each NBA team in the offseason, B/R's Grant Hughes believes Ayton returns to Phoenix. He gave the following analysis as to why:

"If there wasn't tension between Deandre Ayton and the Suns after failing to reach a preseason extension agreement, there certainly is now. 'Things will work out for Deandre. He's a valuable player,' Ayton's agent, Bill Duffy, said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. 'There's other teams in the league as well.'



"Duffy's right, but there aren't many other teams in the league with enough cap room to pay Ayton this offseason. And the Suns will have the right to match any offer sheet that the big man signs. If Phoenix wants to retain the guy whom it drafted first overall in 2018, it can. All we know for sure is that the organization didn't believe Ayton was worth $177 million over five years—a richer and longer deal than any other team can give him this offseason. Ayton didn't improve on his sterling 2021 playoff performance, and his removal after 17 minutes in the Suns' series-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks is cause for concern.



"But none of the factors pointing to a breakup should outweigh a simple reality: The Suns are in control of this situation unless Ayton takes the nearly unprecedented step of accepting the qualifying offer to hit unrestricted free agency in 2023. Even then, Phoenix would still have the ability to trade him. Last offseason's impasse was just the Suns choosing not to pay more than necessary. Ayton is 23 years old, with career averages of 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. That isn't a player whom any franchise willingly gives up on.



"Phoenix will either match another team's four-year max offer sheet or give Ayton a deal worth that much before he has a chance to test the market."

To Hughes' point, Suns general manager James Jones has already gone on record and spoken on multiple points surrounding the upcoming period of free agency, whether it be his willingness to dip in the luxury tax or stressing the importance of continuity within the organization.

Time will tell which side will prevail, but as Hughes sees it, there's simply no way the Suns are letting Ayton out of the Valley in 2022.

