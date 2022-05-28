World’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky sells for $1.4 million at auction

Drink up.

The world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky -- containing more than 86 gallons of single malt -- sold for nearly $1.4 million, according to Lyon & Turnbull, a British auction house.

The bottle, called “The Intrepid,” stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was certified as the world’s largest by Guinness World Records in September 2021. According to the auction house, it sold for £1,105,000, including the buyer’s premium, on Wednesday. That translates to $1.375 million in U.S. currency at the time of the sale, according to current exchange rates.

It contains 82.16 US gallons, or 311 liters, of liquor, according to CNN. That is the equivalent of 444 standard bottles, according to Forbes.

The 32-year-old whisky from Macallan was matured in a pair of casks at the distillery’s warehouse in Speyside, Scotland, CNN reported. It was bottled in 2021.

According to the auction house, the Scotch is pale gold and has a sweet taste with hints of apple.

The bottle was bought by a private international collector who has requested anonymity, Lyon & Turnbull said in a statement.

The winning bid was short of the world record for the most expensive bottle of whisky sold at auction, Forbes reported. A bottle distilled at Macallan in 1926 was sold for $1.9 million in 2019, according to the magazine.

The founder of the Intrepid project, Daniel Monk, said in a statement that he was inspired by his father’s passion for adventure and exploration. The project was created as a collaboration between Fah Mai, a Thailand-based investment company, and Rosewin Holdings, a London-based firm, CNN reported.

“For me and the whole team, The Intrepid project has always been about more than money,” Monk said. “This is a passion project to celebrate the life of my late father, Captain Stanley Monk who was himself an explorer and achieved many amazing things during his life. Today would have been his (80th) birthday so it was a perfect date to put The Intrepid up for auction.”

The label on the bottle features 11 explorers, including Ranulph Fiennes and Robin Knox-Johnston, according to CNN.

