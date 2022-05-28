ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jack Grealish parties with Ibiza Weekender’s Chloe Chaloner at Wayne Lineker’s Ocean Beach Club

JACK GREALISH partied with Ibiza Weekender's Chloe Chaloner at Wayne Lineker's Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza.

The England and Man City star was clearly having a good time surrounded by music and fans.

Jack Grealish partied with Chloe Chaloner at Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza Credit: BACKGRID / Splash News
The footballer looked in good spirits on a break from the pitch Credit: BACKGRID / Splash News
Jack, 26, chatted to fans in the VIP area Credit: BACKGRID / Splash News
He was centre of attention as waiters served cocktails and platters of food Credit: BACKGRID / Splash News

Jack was centre of attention, showing off his ripped six pack and famous calves in a pair of pink shorts plastered with palm trees.

The Gucci ambassador used neon shades to push his famous locks back and covered his crimson neck with a white top, while having fun with a string of lads and beauties.

TV star Chloe, 24, who previously dated Callum Izzard, and Chloe's pretty friend Rhi Parsons joined him in a private area reserved for the rich and famous.

They were served up platters of fruit and mini burgers, as well as dozens of O Beach cocktails, and looked in good spirits enjoying the Ibiza sunshine.

His girlfriend Sasha Attwood has been working in Cannes on a modelling shoot and was unable to join him in Ibiza.

The £100million man continued his wild Premier League celebrations by jetting off to the island after winning the first major honour of his career last Sunday.

Manchester City fought back from 2-0 down against his former side Aston Villa to win 3-2 and retain their title.

And Grealish - named in Gareth Southgate's England squad earlier this week - made the most of a few days off.

Earlier this month Jack revealed he wants to get married eventually as he celebrated Manchester City's Premier League title win with model girlfriend Sasha.

The loved-up couple posed for a picture on the pitch at the Etihad following City's dramatic 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa - once the invading fans had been cleared away.

They smiled for the camera as Grealish affectionately put his arm around Sasha, 26.

The couple first met when they were at school and have been dating since they were 16.

He told The Face: "My mum and dad are married, so of course I want to do that.

"I know it’s easy to say, but the goal for me is just to be happy, man. I think that’s the most important thing in life."

The group were treated to a Ciroc vodka wheel Credit: BACKGRID / Splash News
The drink was flowing Credit: BACKGRID / Splash News
Jack daned from the outside bar's VIP area Credit: BACKGRID / Splash News
The smiling star was in his element Credit: BACKGRID / Splash News
Chloe found fame on ITV2 reality show Ibiza Weekender Credit: Instagram

