Kansas City, MO

Royals' Salvador Perez: Reinstated, starting Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Perez (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday. Perez had been on...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Steps out of lineup

McCutchen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cubs. McCutchen is mired in an 0-for-26 slump and will receive a day off to reset. Keston Hiura will bat fifth as the designated hitter Wednesday in his place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Riding pine Wednesday

Castro isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers. Castro has been an everyday player since joining the major-league club, but he'll get a breather after he hit .100 with a triple and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Diego Castillo will draw the start at shortstop and bat fifth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Wednesday's start postponed

Cortes won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Angels since the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The left-hander hasn't pitched since last Thursday when he held Tampa Bay to one run over eight innings, and he'll have another day added to his rest between outings. The postponement will be made up via a doubleheader Thursday, with Cortes likely to start one of those contests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Gets injection for knee

Myers received a gel injection for his inflamed right knee following Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals and expects to rejoin the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Myers sat out two straight games with knee inflammation, but he reclaimed his starting role in right field...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Sonny Gray: Plays catch, status uncertain

Gray's pectoral soreness has improved and he played catch Wednesday, but manager Rocco Baldelli said the right-hander could still end up on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Gray's progress since exiting Sunday's start indicates the injury isn't a serious concern, but the Twins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge robs Angels' Shohei Ohtani of a home run

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels began a star-studded, three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout against Aaron Judge & Co. (GameTracker). One inning into the game, it was advantage: Judge. He robbed an Ohtani home run at the center-field wall in the first inning.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Back up with big club

The Giants recalled Vosler from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. He'll start at third base and bat ninth in the Giants' series finale in Philadelphia, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. Vosler will enter the starting nine as a replacement for Evan Longoria, who is on the bench...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Headed back to minors

San Francisco optioned Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. He was one of two outfielders sent to the minors Wednesday, with Stuart Fairchild also being optioned to Triple-A. Following his call-up from Sacramento on Tuesday, Ramos drew the start in right field in the Giants' 7-4 win over the Phillies and went 0-for-3 at the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Wantz: Brought up from Triple-A

The Angels recalled Wantz from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday. Anaheim swapped Wantz into its bullpen for Kenny Rosenberg, who was optioned to Triple-A since he wasn't going to be available for at least the next four days after covering five innings and tossing 99 pitches in long relief during Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. Like Rosenberg before him, Wantz is expected to handle lower-leverage work out of the bullpen.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes part in BP

Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting again Wednesday

Moncada (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto. The White Sox have thus far resisted placing Moncada on the 10-day injured list, but he'll be on the bench for a fifth consecutive game due to his sore quad. Jake Burger will pick up another start at third base Wednesday while the White Sox continue to evaluate Moncada on a game-by-game basis.
CHICAGO, IL

