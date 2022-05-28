ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks entering the 2022 season | Summer camp series

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
University of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws the ball during a Hurricanes' spring practice on March 9. Van Dyke leads a talented group of quarterbacks into the 2022 season. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The South Florida weather is getting warmer, and spring football is in the rearview mirror. The college football season is approaching.

With Mario Cristobal and a new coaching staff bringing optimism to Coral Gables, the Miami Hurricanes will look to improve on their 7-5 record in 2021 and compete for an ACC title.

Each week, we’ll take a look at Miami’s position groups and see where they stand entering the 2022 season.

We will start this week with the most important position on the field: Quarterbacks.

Who Left

The Hurricanes opened last season with D’Eriq King as its experienced starting quarterback. The former Houston transfer had a successful 2020 season with Miami before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in UM’s bowl game.

Unfortunately for King and the Hurricanes, the sixth-year senior’s final college season ended in similar fashion. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after throwing for 767 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions and rushing for 96 yards in three games. The New England Patriots signed King as an undrafted free agent but waived him in May.

King received an offensive grade of 81.3 and a passing grade of 82.3 from Pro Football Focus in his limited playing time last season.

Who Returns

Tyler Van Dyke is “the guy” for the Hurricanes. After being thrust into the starting role after King’s injury, Van Dyke excelled. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound rising third-year sophomore passed for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions. For his work, the Connecticut native was named the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year.

Van Dyke earned a 75.5 offensive grade and a 73.9 passing grade out of 100 from Pro Football Focus last season, which ranked 10th among qualified ACC quarterbacks.

Van Dyke’s grade is solid but leaves room for improvement this season. He earned his best grade (83.1) on deep balls of more than 20 yards but was rated lower on medium passes (77.8 grade on passes between 10 and 19 yards) and short passes (63.8 on passes between 0 and 9 yards).

Van Dyke earned rave reviews from coaches and fellow players during spring ball.

“Very intellectual young man, always asks questions,” quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce said during spring practice. “He’s always looking to get better and always wants to know why. ... Tyler, again, is a guy who watches a lot of film and understands what we’re doing. He picked it up tremendously fast.”

Jake Garcia will almost certainly be the second-string quarterback behind Van Dyke. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound redshirt freshman was a four-star prospect before arriving in Coral Gables.

Garcia has limited snaps with the Hurricanes. He played against Central Connecticut State last season, completing 11-of-14 passes for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately, Garcia suffered a season-ending ankle injury in that game.

Like Van Dyke, Garcia received praise from coaches and teammates during spring football.

“He’s a very smart kid, very [much] schooled, very well-coached,” Ponce said. “You watch him and he’s always in the offense [room] asking questions and watching film and trying to get better as well.”

Who Arrived

Miami signed one quarterback in Cristobal’s first recruiting class: Georgia native Jacurri Brown.

Brown, who was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 17 quarterback in the 2022 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings, brings a strong arm and good speed to the Hurricanes.

He rushed for 3,544 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons at Lowndes (Georgia) High, growing from a run-first quarterback into a more talented passer. He passed for 5,042 yards and 57 touchdowns, reducing his interceptions from 10 as a sophomore to three as a senior.

Brown, who enrolled early, impressed coaches and teammates in the Hurricanes’ spring game and during practices. Although he will likely be Miami’s third-string quarterback as he develops further, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the Hurricanes staff may try to utilize his skill set and work him into some packages.

“He’s definitely a weapon and a threat to the defense,” Garcia said. “He threw a ball ... in practice. I looked at him and I was like, ‘Bro, how did you throw that?’ It was an off-platform, movement throw, and he just launched it. He has a cannon on him. He has a cannon on him, and he has some legs that move pretty fast.”

