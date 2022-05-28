ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How Society Can Stop Mass Shooters

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Smerconish speaks with Co-Founder of the Violence Project Jillian Peterson...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Smerconish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime#Co Founder
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy