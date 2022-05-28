ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

29 Popular Jobs Held Almost Exclusively by Men

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1APn_0ftUTgaA00 While there have been great strides towards equality in the workplace in recent decades, it is obvious that major gender imbalances persist in many fields. In fact, there are some in which women hardly work at all. ( These are the 30 countries with the smallest gender gap .)

There may be a number of reasons for this situation, the first and most obvious being longstanding gender discrimination, which persists despite years of equal rights legislation and changing societal norms. In addition, some jobs may have particular requirements, such as upper-body strength for firefighting, that deter women from applying. But that should be less of an issue where skill is more important than strength, as is the case with construction equipment operator -- a job that is still 97% male. ( Read here about the largest employer in every state. )

Click here to see 29 jobs held almost exclusively by men

Another factor may be work-life balance. Women often have to juggle jobs with child-rearing responsibilities, and some fields offer less flexibility than others. This may be an insurmountable obstacle in the absence of affordable universal childcare.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled a list of popular jobs that are almost exclusively held by men. In all cases, men comprise well over 90% of the workforce. Some fields, notably skilled trades in the construction and automotive industries, stand out. In one category, automotive service technicians and mechanics, fewer than 1% of jobs are held by women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGugl_0ftUTgaA00

29. Industrial and refractory machinery mechanics
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 94.3%
> Total full-time workforce: 401,000 (377,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $53,612

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss7OY_0ftUTgaA00

28. Underground mining machine operators
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 94.3%
> Total full-time workforce: 35,000 (33,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $.

ALSO READ: The 30 Countries with the Smallest Gender Gap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21q7Pp_0ftUTgaA00

27. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 94.4%
> Total full-time workforce: 108,000 (102,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $40,872

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuUGw_0ftUTgaA00

26. Firefighters
> Pct. of workforce that is female: 95.0%
> Total full-time workforce: 320,000 (304,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $64,116

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0ppn_0ftUTgaA00

25. Glaziers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 95.3%
> Total full-time workforce: 43,000 (41,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXeUA_0ftUTgaA00

24. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 95.5%
> Total full-time workforce: 665,000 (635,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $31,460

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4gAA_0ftUTgaA00

23. Maintenance and repair workers, general
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 95.6%
> Total full-time workforce: 550,000 (526,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $46,540

ALSO READ: The Largest Employer in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPG8R_0ftUTgaA00

22. Helpers, construction trades
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 95.8%
> Total full-time workforce: 48,000 (46,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a80lY_0ftUTgaA00

21. Crane and tower operators
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 95.8%
> Total full-time workforce: 48,000 (46,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4sds_0ftUTgaA00

20. Insulation workers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 95.9%
> Total full-time workforce: 49,000 (47,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG14q_0ftUTgaA00

19. Sheet metal workers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 96.1%
> Total full-time workforce: 103,000 (99,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $47,060

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vL7ga_0ftUTgaA00

18. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 96.3%
> Total full-time workforce: 81,000 (52,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $60,944

ALSO READ: The 25 Lowest Paying Jobs In America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNdEv_0ftUTgaA00

17. Cement masons, concrete finishers, and terrazzo workers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 96.3%
> Total full-time workforce: 54,000 (78,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $40,664

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zozB_0ftUTgaA00

16. Carpet, floor, and tile installers and finishers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 96.6%
> Total full-time workforce: 117,000 (113,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $40,040

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJkI4_0ftUTgaA00

15. Pest control workers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 96.7%
> Total full-time workforce: 90,000 (87,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $38,948

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHO4s_0ftUTgaA00

14. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 96.7%
> Total full-time workforce: 151,000 (146,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $60,528

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5QtB_0ftUTgaA00

13. Welding, soldering, and brazing workers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 96.7%
> Total full-time workforce: 486,000 (471,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $43,628

ALSO READ: There Are 79 Jobs With Six Figure Salaries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27H8Hd_0ftUTgaA00

12. Construction equipment operators
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 97.0%
> Total full-time workforce: 328,000 (317,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $50,908

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMHTH_0ftUTgaA00

11. Electricians
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 97.0%
> Total full-time workforce: 735,000 (713,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $53,248

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWVjB_0ftUTgaA00

10. Construction laborers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 97.1%
> Total full-time workforce: 1,343,000 (1,304,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $40,716

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEpCi_0ftUTgaA00

9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 97.1%
> Total full-time workforce: 596,000 (579,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $62,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBEkz_0ftUTgaA00

8. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 97.3%
> Total full-time workforce: 112,000 (109,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $99,996

ALSO READ: Cities Losing the Most Jobs in Every State

7. Carpenters
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 97.8%
> Total full-time workforce: 756,000 (739,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $46,384

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVhyN_0ftUTgaA00

6. Automotive body and related repairers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 98.0%
> Total full-time workforce: 102,000 (100,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $47,008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzOUA_0ftUTgaA00

5. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 98.1%
> Total full-time workforce: 312,000 (306,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $53,196

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrGAY_0ftUTgaA00

4. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 98.2%
> Total full-time workforce: 444,000 (436,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $52,104

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSO4e_0ftUTgaA00

3. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 98.4%
> Total full-time workforce: 382,000 (377,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $52,156

ALSO READ: America’s 25 Disappearing Jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzQx6_0ftUTgaA00

2. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 98.6%
> Total full-time workforce: 139,000 (136,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $65,936

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNFkX_0ftUTgaA00

1. Automotive service technicians and mechanics
> Pct. of workforce that is male: 99.3%
> Total full-time workforce: 585,000 (581,000 male workers)
> Median annual earnings for full-time workers: $44,460

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

We should stop blaming workers for the Great Resignation–and start looking at the jobs they’re leaving

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two years into the pandemic, anxieties about the labor market persist. America is facing a labor crisis–and there is a multitude of opinions as to the cause: Is it employee burnout or difficulty stemming from unreliable child care?
HOMELESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Jobs in America

A recent Gallup poll found that 14% of Americans in the workforce say they are either somewhat dissatisfied or completely dissatisfied with their job, as of 2021. This is the highest percentage of job dissatisfaction since 2013. Long hours, low pay, frustrating bosses, little room to advance, and a poor company culture can make getting […]
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Air Conditioning#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

Thousands of Americans have been underpaid Social Security benefits worth $4,113 each – see if you’re affected

NEARLY 14,470 Social Security beneficiaries were underpaid by approximately $59.5million, according to a recent audit. A report from the Social Security office of the Inspector General, found that the Social Security Administration (SSA) did not properly provide benefits to thousands of students. In a sample of 100 students, benefits for...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Baby formula shortage forces parents to pay $120 for single can as Target, CVS and Walgreens limit sales

An escalating baby formula shortage has forced desperate parents to pay up to $120 for a single can while top retailers Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited sales in efforts to share out supply.Families across the US are scrambling to find formula to feed their babies as the shortage reaches crisis levels, fuelled by both supply chain issues and a widespread product recall of one of the nation’s top manufacturers.A staggering 40 per cent of the top-selling baby formula were out of stock across US retailers in the week ending 24 April, according to analysis from Datasembly.In six states –...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Recruiters are passing over college degrees for this essential soft skill

A college degree used to be the gold standard for finding a job, but increasing numbers of companies are eliminating or reducing their requirements for a degree as a condition for hiring. According to Glassdoor, graduating from an impressive college name is now less critical for landing a position you love—from jobs in tech (on Glassdoor this includes Google and Apple) and retail (Costco and Nordstrom) to banking (Bank of America) and publishing (Penguin Random House).
COLLEGES
Fortune

Business owner breaks down why she pays all staff – including herself – the same salary and takes aim at CEO’s raking in millions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A TikTok influencer and business owner went viral after explaining how she runs a business without being “selfish.”. It’s simple according to Madeline Pendleton, the owner of L.A-based online...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

117K+
Followers
78K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy