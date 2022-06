If you couldn’t seem to navigate the first Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex drop — or the second or third, for that matter — don’t fret. It looks like you’ll have 12 more chances at redemption, as six new color variants will release alongside a restock of the first six versions. The comfy footwear brand has multiple versions of its molded rubber clogs in the pipeline, varying their offerings with different colors, patterns, and interchangeable elements.

