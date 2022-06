The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety said last week that chief Pete Arredondo’s directive to not engage the shooter sooner was the “wrong decision.”. The embattled police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, who is under intense scrutiny for his response to last week’s mass shooting, was sworn in as a member of the town’s city council Tuesday in a closed-door ceremony, the mayor said.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO