Kanye West Speaks On Kim K Custody Battle, Says Kids ‘Feel Borrowed’ In New Song ‘True Love’

We all know that Kanye West wears his heart on his sleeve and whenever he’s going through something he puts it in his music.

Well this time was no different and Mr. West raps about feeling like his kids are “borrowed” whenever he picks them up from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. His new song titled “True Love” was released on Friday and featured late rapper XXXTentacion, who died in June 2018 at age 20.

“Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick ‘em up, I feel like they borrowed.”

He followed up the first verse saying, “When I gotta return them, scan ‘em like a bar code/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though/ Wait, who got the kids in those ‘What are those?’”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

He continued to refer to his four children by saying “I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago?” he asked. “And you know all the nannies said, ‘Daddy in Nebraska’/ Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo.”

Kim Kardashian on the other hand is somewhat use to her ex-husband rapping about her on a song. On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the Skims CEO was prepping for West to “talk mad s–t” about her in an upcoming song, although it’s unclear to which song she was referring.

She addressed the situation saying, “All I can do is control how I react to something,” the Skims creator told her family members in Thursday’s scene. “I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The reality star also added, “I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry, guys.’”

Kanye and Kim continue to co-parent North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm while they also work on their relationships with their boo’s.