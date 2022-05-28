Bethpage Air Show takes flight after delayed start due to cloudy weather
The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach had a delayed start Saturday due to the cloudy weather.
The pilots had to abide by safety rules and make sure they had enough visibility before taking off.
The show features the Army's Golden Knights and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels .
The Air Force's newest fighter aircraft the F-22 Raptor is set to make an appearance.
