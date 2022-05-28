ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would be murdered if US bans guns

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIEI0_0ftUSDHq00

Ted Cruz on Friday claimed that “far more children would be murdered” and “many more” women would be assaulted if the US banned guns.

The Republican senator made his comments during the National Rifle Association ’s annual convention in Houston , less than 300 miles from where 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday.

“Let me tell you what would happen if they succeeded in confiscating guns, many more people would lose their lives,” Cruz said.

“Only the criminals would have guns and far more children would be murdered,” he added.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes latest Republican to push baseless transgender rumour about Uvalde shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined a growing list of right-wing House members who have spread a false rumour that the Uvalde shooter was transgender in the wake of the horrific shooting that left nearly two dozen dead in Texas last week.On Saturday Georgia congresswoman began broadcasting live shortly before 9.30pm, and told her followers in a broadcast titled “something doesn’t add up” that the Uvalde shooter “had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner”.There’s no actual established evidence to suggest that the suspect in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Mass shooter took more ammunition into Uvalde elementary school than US soldier takes into battle

The gunman who shot dead 19 young children and two teachers in the Uvalde mass shooting had taken more ammunition into Robb Elementary School than a US soldier takes into a wartime battle, it has been revealed.Gunman Salvador Ramos legally bought two AR-15 rifles and 1,657 rounds of ammunition in the days after his 18th birthday on 16 May.Just eight days later, on 24 May, he entered Robb Elementary School with one of the rifles and carried out one of the worst mass shootings in American history.Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a press conference...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

GOP congressman appears to compare mass shootings to getting stuck on DC metro

A Republican congressman who last year joined with his colleagues in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election is now hitting Democrats for supposedly politicising the tragedy of back-to-back mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.In an inteview with Newsmax’s National Report on Monday, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared to try to minimise the legitimate concerns about gun violence in America and compared those fears to his own concerns about riding the DC Metro, famous for its maintenance issues, after he was “stuck” one time on a train.“You know, I don’t get on the Metro in DC...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Republican
The Independent

Prankster crashes NRA conference and thanks leader Wayne LaPierre for his years of ‘thoughts and prayers’

At the National Rifle Association’s conference in Texas, a progressive delivered a passionate speech thanking the group’s leaders for his many “thoughts and prayers” – and not everyone got the joke.Despite numerous pleas to call the event off, the NRA held its annual meeting in Houston this past weekend, even as the state reels from a school shooting that left 21 dead in Uvalde. Somehow, Jason Selvig – who comprises one half of the prankster duo “The Good Liars” – managed to crash the event.During a part of the conference when NRA members directly spoke to the group’s CEO,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

New York Times reporter sparks debate by saying friends wish to raise children outside of US after Texas shooting

A New York Times reporter is facing backlash for claiming that everyone she knows wishes to raise their children outside of the United States in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting massacre.On Tuesday, Iranian-American journalist Farnaz Fassihi shared her response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, which took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. However, her message was soon met with mixed reactions, namely from American conservatives criticising Fassihi’s tweet. “I’m a child of immigrants,” she tweeted. “When I was a kid, everyone I knew wished they could raise their children in America. Now, everyone I know...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

An 18-year-old was undergoing treatment for an eating disorder when she learned she was pregnant, already in the second trimester. A mom of two found out at 20 weeks that her much-wanted baby had no kidneys or bladder. A young woman was raped and couldn't fathom continuing a pregnancy. Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

House panel taking up gun bill in wake of mass shootings

The House is beginning to put its stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by 18-year-old assailants who used semi-automatic rifles to kill 31 people, including 19 children.The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Thursday to advance legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. It also builds on the executive branch’s ban on bump-stock devices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Leader of now-defunct Colombian drug cartel dies in US jail

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, an elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a U.S. prison, his lawyer said Wednesday. In 2020, a judge had denied Rodríguez Orejuela, who was in his 80s, early release on compassionate grounds from a prison in Butner, North Carolina. His attorney, David O. Markus, had said at the time that the former drug kingpin was suffering a range of health problems. “We were very sad to learn about his passing last night,″ Markus said Wednesday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California US House races could help tilt power in Congress

California’s primary on Tuesday will set the stage for a November election where a handful of U.S. House seats in the Los Angeles area and Central Valley will help determine which party controls Congress.Democrats dominate California politics but the Republican Party retains pockets of strength in a sprinkle of House districts that will be among the country’s marquee elections. Republicans need to capture only a handful of seats nationally to seize the majority from Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco. Midterm elections typically punish the party in the White House and polls show sagging popularity for Democratic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Can Joe Biden deflate America — and will god-emperor Manchin let him?

For all that combating gun violence has dominated the agenda this week, the Biden administration is trying to assure the American public that the president takes inflation seriously.On Monday, Joe Biden published an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal – whose opinion section is far from a liberal rag – wherein he laid out his plans to fight inflation. On Tuesday, he met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, whom the Senate just reconfirmed thanks to Biden nominating him for another term. The fact the president placed his essay in the Journal and the fact he renominated Powell – a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Why do we treat white supremacists differently to Islamist extremists?

A week after the horrific Uvalde shooting - where an alleged white supremacist targeted and murdered black Americans – Texas governor Greg Abbott described him as “the sheer face of evil.” It’s hard to disagree. Yet, calling Salvador Ramos the sheer face of evil doesn’t explain why such acts take place.Merely a few days before this shooting, another 18-year-old, Payton Gendron, murdered ten black Americans. Both were racist atrocities committed by two young men in America, but the ideological nucleus behind Gendron’s violence bore resemblance to the Christchurch terrorist Brenton Tarrant, who murdered Muslims in New Zealand in 2019.There are...
SOCIETY
The Independent

GOP candidate for Michigan governor loses key ballot ruling

A Republican candidate for Michigan governor lost a bid to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot Wednesday in the first key court decision since election officials found campaign petitions rife with fraudulent signatures.The ruling affects Perry Johnson, a wealthy businessman considered to be a leading candidate for the GOP nomination. But the decision could also apply to three other candidates, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who also have scratched from the GOP ballot.Separate legal challenges were pending.There seems to be no dispute that fraudulent signatures were turned in by paid circulators, though there’s no evidence that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The Independent

676K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

