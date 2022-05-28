Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would be murdered if US bans guns

Ted Cruz on Friday claimed that “far more children would be murdered” and “many more” women would be assaulted if the US banned guns.

The Republican senator made his comments during the National Rifle Association ’s annual convention in Houston , less than 300 miles from where 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday.

“Let me tell you what would happen if they succeeded in confiscating guns, many more people would lose their lives,” Cruz said.

“Only the criminals would have guns and far more children would be murdered,” he added.

