Politics

Russian foreign minister claims West has declared ‘total war’ on nation

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

The United States and their allies are increasing efforts to restrain Russia , Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with governors on Friday.

Russia’s foreign minister also claimed that the West has declared a “total war on us” and that “no one is hiding it now”.

“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become unprecedented, which, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in several countries,” Lavrov claimed.

“The West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world - no one is hiding it now.”

Mark Mills
4d ago

If it had, Moscow would have been a burning heap by now. His remarks were for the consumption of the Russian citizenry, to galvanize their resolve in the face of their military failures.

Larry Perez
4d ago

wth is wrong with the government of Russia 🇷🇺 it is 2022 not 1945 or 1950. why do they want there people to suffer. greed of a few .

Mr. H
4d ago

Last I checked the west hasn't done anything except bolster Ukraine's troops with weapons and civilian aid...never heard a true declaration of war

