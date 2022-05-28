Russian foreign minister claims West has declared ‘total war’ on nation

The United States and their allies are increasing efforts to restrain Russia , Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with governors on Friday.

Russia’s foreign minister also claimed that the West has declared a “total war on us” and that “no one is hiding it now”.

“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become unprecedented, which, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in several countries,” Lavrov claimed.

“The West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world - no one is hiding it now.”

