Public Safety

Salisbury: Soldier mows down group of teenagers in drunken rage

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A serving soldier who deliberately drove at a group of teenagers in Salisbury after downing six pitchers of cocktail in a Sunday drink session has been jailed for eight years.

Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire , had spent the afternoon of 27 March 2022 drinking with three fellow soldiers.

Bailey was caught on CCTV deliberately turning his car around once he spotted the group, driving slowly in their direction, pausing for around 21 seconds before accelerating towards them.

