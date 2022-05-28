ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Microsoft Office and Learn How to Use It for Just $70

 4 days ago

As an entrepreneur, there's a good chance you've worked with Microsoft Office. Unlike other certain items of technology , it has stood the test of time for nearly three decades as the world's most ubiquitous office software. You might have first learned it when you were in elementary school.

That's part of the problem. As you get into the professional world, some businesses lean more on Google products, or you just don't need to use Microsoft Office as much to do your role. So, when it comes time to start a business, you're not able to properly use some of the most powerful business tools on the market . The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 aims to change all that.

This bundle features a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac, as well as six courses designed to teach you how to get the most out of each of the programs in the suite. MS Office 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, giving you a complete office suite that will help you reach greater business success, stay more organized, and more.

After you've got your instant download of MS Office, you can dive into the courses, taught by some of the web's best Microsoft instructors. You're probably familiar with Word, but you'll take a deep dive into data analysis with Excel, learn how to create beautiful presentations with PowerPoint, and streamline communication with Outlook and Teams. Finally, in the OneNote course, you'll learn how to use Microsoft's powerful note-taking tool to help you better organize and act on your ideas.

It's time you really learned Microsoft Office. During our Memorial Day Sale, you can get The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $69.99 (reg. $1,549). Windows users can get The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 for $69.99 as well.

