ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Upworthy Weekly podcast: Baby Surprises, Mr. Rogers’ Day, Florida Student Says ‘Gay’

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3x4f_0ftURwWy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXNol_0ftURwWy00

At the end of a hard week, Alison and Tod attempt to lift people’s spirits with a “joy bomb” of positive stories. First, a Florida student’s graduation speech brilliantly gets around the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Later, TikTok has a new dad who cares, and Mr. Rogers gets his own holiday in Pennsylvania.

Plus, cheers to stepmoms and a new mother shares the surprises that come with having a baby.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or iHeart Radio .

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Tytyana Miller, Master P's Daughter, Leaves Behind Multiple Siblings

Rap mogul Master P has notably shined a light on southern hip-hop artists. In fact, the star is responsible for introducing hip-hop fans to the likes of Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X, and plenty more names via his label, No Limit Records. Master P is also the main reason why his son, rapper and reality star Romeo Miller, has risen to fame over the years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Gay#Racism#Upworthy Weekly#Iheart Radio
Upworthy

Dad's TikTok for son showing what his 80s childhood was like is total Gen X nostalgia

As a Gen X parent, it's weird to try to describe my childhood to my kids. We're the generation that didn't grow up with the internet or cell phones, yet are raising kids who have never known a world without them. That difference alone is enough to make our 1980s childhoods feel like a completely different planet, but there are other differences too that often get overlooked.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Upworthy

People are inspired by story of good Samaritan giving their car away for free to a struggling parent

A heartwarming conversation shared on social media is inspiring people to be kind and give to their fellow human beings without expecting anything in return. A wave of good vibes swept across Instagram when the popular @tanksgoodnews profile posted screenshots of a surprising text exchange between someone looking to sell their car and a prospective buyer. "Just scroll and enjoy a good person doing something good for someone who needs it," @tanksgoodnews captioned the post, which has been liked more than 188,000 times in the five days since it was posted.
CARS
Upworthy

Comedian perfectly nails how little 'thoughts and prayers' mean after a mass shooting

It never fails. After a tragic mass shooting , social media is filled with posts offering thoughts and prayers. Politicians give long-winded speeches on the chamber floor or at press conferences asking Americans to do the thing they’ve been repeatedly trained to do after tragedy: offer heartfelt thoughts and prayers. When no real solution or plan of action is put forth to stop these senseless incidents from occurring so frequently in a country that considers itself a world leader, one has to wonder when we will be honest with ourselves about that very intangible automatic phrase.
AMERICAS
Upworthy

Upworthy

94K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy