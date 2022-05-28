ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Hold Hands Returning To LA With His Son Landon, 18: Photos

 4 days ago
Image Credit: Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have arrived back home to Los Angeles as “The Barkers”! The reality star, 43, and Blink 182 drummer, 46, twinned in black velour hoodies as they held hands on Friday, May 27 — just five days after their glamorous Italy wedding. Travis’ son Landon, 18, also joined the two and was pictured as he walked in front of his dad and new stepmom. The trio appeared to be heading towards a private SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0ksd_0ftUR69n00
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands in LA after their Italy wedding on Friday, May 27. (Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID)

Kourtney was seen looking down at her phone as she kept a low profile with a pair of sunglasses over her head and a hoodie. Travis, who also carried a backpack, channeled the same vibe as his new wife — but swapped out the velour pants with a pair of shorts along with high socks and sneakers. Landon looked cozy in a cream-colored pair of pajama pants with a red and blue print, along with an open black sweatshirt and white t-shirt.

Travis and Kourtney made headlines around the world with their iconic Portofino nuptials, which were totally styled by Dolce & Gabbana, on Sunday, May 22. The mom-of-three stunned in a short white lace dress with a dramatic long veil that included sweet nods to her new husband’s extensive tattoo collection. She was simply beaming as her mom Kris Jenner, 66, proudly walked her down the aisle in a fabulous blush pink frock.

The pair said their vows in front of an intimate group of family and friends (all also wearing D&G) after a two-day pre-celebration that included a luncheon at a nearby fishing village, and a glam dinner where Kourt and her sisters were decked out to the nines.

The Portofino celebration came just a week after Travis and Kourtney legally wed at a Santa Barbara Courthouse on May 15. Kourtney once again wore a short white dress for the low-key occasion, which was attended by just her grandmother MJ and his dad Randy Barker. Santa Barbara is seemingly a special occasion for the unlikely couple: the two were seen on a romantic getaway at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in the summer of 2021, and it’s also the place Travis proposed to her after 10 months of dating.

