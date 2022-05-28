ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez, 52, Wears Plunging Black Jumpsuit Leaving Dance Studio: Photos

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD3Kq_0ftUQyP300
Image Credit: mcla@broadimage / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez looks like she just stepped off the cover of a magazine even while doing the most unglamourous activities like practicing her dance moves. The global superstar, 52, proved that point when she was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles on Friday, May 27. Rocking a plunging black jumpsuit and white crop top, Jennifer appeared absolutely flawless, ready for her close-up once again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DepQ2_0ftUQyP300
Jennifer Lopez rocked a black jumpsuit in Los Angeles in May 2022. (mcla@broadimage / MEGA)

The Marry Me actress was all smiles as she exited the building carrying a black luxury tote. She paired the casual, yet chic look with a set of designer sunglasses and a gorgeous glittering necklace featuring three charms. To top off the low-key style, Jennifer rocked a pair of black and green Nike high tops.

The outing comes as J.Lo and Ben Affleck are on the fast track to finding a home for themselves and their soon-to-be blended family after they announced their engagement. The superstar couple, who reunited in April 2021 after calling off their 2003 nuptials, have been house hunting recently in the Los Angeles area and it looks like they haven’t found the right place just yet. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are making sure to choose the perfect place to “raise their kids together.”

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider said. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” Jen shares twins Max and Emme, 13 with her ex Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 16 Seraphina, 13 and Sam, 10 with ex Jennifer Garner. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

While the iconic duo continue to search for that special place to call home, Hollywoodlife will keep fans updated on any new developments. In the meantime, we wish Jen and Ben good luck with the hunt!

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped A Bombshell About Her 'Terrifying' Panic Attacks: 'I Thought I Was Losing My Mind'

Jennifer Lopez didn’t just share three gorgeous PDA-filled pictures of herself with fiancé Ben Affleck in the latest On The JLo newsletter. The 52-year-old Marry Me star also used it as an opportunity to share a very candid confession about her past with her fans – in particular, how she used to suffer what she described as “terrifying” panic attacks! We had no idea!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Glows In White Dress Shopping With Emme, 14, One Day After Marc Anthony’s Engagement: Photos

Jennifer Lopez proved she’s the ultimate doting mother by treating her baby girl to a fun day of shopping! The superstar actress and singer, 52, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy with her 14-year-old daughter Emme in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 14. The adorable pair arrived at the vintage clothing store in style, driving up in Jennifer’s white Bentley convertible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Studio#Dance Moves#Nike
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters In BTS Fitting Video—Are You Sure That’s Her?!

Ten days on, and we are *still* talking about Kim Kardashian and her history-making appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 2nd, whereby she wore the late Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gold Jean Louis dress. Yes, *the* dress she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It was such a huge moment, we think we’ll be talking about it all year!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About Her Career: ‘I Just Had A Very Low Self-Esteem’

In the trailer, Lopez is seen discussing her life in the spotlight, and the toll that negative comments took on her mental health. “I’ve lived in the public eye and I really believed a lot of what they said,” Lopez’s voice-over said as old interview clips and tabloid cover shots were shown. Then, Lopez is seen preparing for and experiencing the 2018-2019 awards season (when an Oscar nom was believed to be on its way.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
18K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy