Jennifer Lopez, 52, Wears Plunging Black Jumpsuit Leaving Dance Studio: Photos

Jennifer Lopez looks like she just stepped off the cover of a magazine even while doing the most unglamourous activities like practicing her dance moves. The global superstar, 52, proved that point when she was spotted leaving a dance studio in Los Angeles on Friday, May 27. Rocking a plunging black jumpsuit and white crop top, Jennifer appeared absolutely flawless, ready for her close-up once again!

The Marry Me actress was all smiles as she exited the building carrying a black luxury tote. She paired the casual, yet chic look with a set of designer sunglasses and a gorgeous glittering necklace featuring three charms. To top off the low-key style, Jennifer rocked a pair of black and green Nike high tops.

The outing comes as J.Lo and Ben Affleck are on the fast track to finding a home for themselves and their soon-to-be blended family after they announced their engagement. The superstar couple, who reunited in April 2021 after calling off their 2003 nuptials, have been house hunting recently in the Los Angeles area and it looks like they haven’t found the right place just yet. A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are making sure to choose the perfect place to “raise their kids together.”

“Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider said. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” Jen shares twins Max and Emme, 13 with her ex Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 16 Seraphina, 13 and Sam, 10 with ex Jennifer Garner. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together. Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”

While the iconic duo continue to search for that special place to call home, Hollywoodlife will keep fans updated on any new developments. In the meantime, we wish Jen and Ben good luck with the hunt!