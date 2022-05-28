ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Tech Titans Have Come Out to Play With 10 Big Memorial Day Weekend Sales on TVs and More

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033wxf_0ftUQpSW00

Click here to read the full article.

What better way to kick off your Memorial Day Weekend than with some serious savings from some of the top names in tech? The industry leaders are serious about moving some top-notch merch this weekend — Bose, HP, Sony, Toshiba, Garmin, and more — with deep discounts on TVs, projectors, wireless speakers and headphones, and other great tech gear.

Samsung’s Memorial Day Weekend sales event, however, takes the cake. Check out the awesome 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED Smart TV , which is a whopping $700 right now. It has a revolutionary rotating screen with mobile-optimized aspect ratio to let you enjoy your favorite apps, social media, and more straight from your phone or tablet. Did we mention it’s $700 off this weekend?

Even for a holiday weekend renowned for its shopping events, these are ten great deals. Refresh your tech arsenal at a discount with items from the top names in the market while you can!

Samsung 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HRD Smart TV

SAVE $700 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jc2s5_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: Samsung 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED Smart TV $1299.99 (orig. $1999.99) 35% OFF

Polk Audio Atrium8 SDI Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

20% OFF https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCHBb_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: Polk Audio Atrium8 SDI Indoor/Outdoor Speaker $199.99 (orig. $249.99) 20% OFF

Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music

SAVE $200 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125XwI_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music $399.99 (orig. $599.99) 33% OFF

Samsung 120-Inch Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector

$500 OFF https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RnDl_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: Samsung 120-Inch Class The Premiere Laser Projector $2999.99 (orig. $3499.99) 14% OFF

All-New Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

HALF PRICE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Paa0R_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: All-New Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $499.99 (orig. $999.99) 50% OFF

HP V28 4K 28-Inch Monitor

SAVE $152 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0OsX_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: HP V28 4K 28-Inch Monitor $227.99 (orig. $379.99) 40% OFF

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

SAVE $80 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joZq4_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199.00 (orig. $279.00) 29% OFF

TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router

44% OFF https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8Waw_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router $106.99 (orig. $189.99) 44% OFF

Samsung 43-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

SAVE $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtogB_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: Samsung 43-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $279.99 (orig. $309.99) 10% OFF

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

35% OFF https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skJiF_0ftUQpSW00


Buy: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $98.00 (orig. $149.99) 35% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

How to Get Rid of Bags Under Eyes, According to a Dermatologist

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Almost everyone’s been there: You take a selfie and then can’t post any of them because suddenly you notice the dark circles or bags under your eyes. Though they’re not a medical problem, nobody wants to walk around with tired- and puffy-looking eyes all the time. Even the most rigorous skin-care regimen, utilizing the best men’s skincare products, might let you down when it comes to the thin skin under your eyes. Thankfully, there’s...
SKIN CARE
SPY

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Long-Term Review: The Best Android Tablet. Period.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design: Premium and Sleek Display: AMOLED Overload S Pen: Added Utility Software Bridging the Gap Performance: Expectedly Smooth Camera: It’s There if You Need It Battery Life: Ample Longevity Our Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? When it comes to the best tablets, it’s really tough to look at anything else out there other than Apple’s iPads. Not only are there high-end models with killer specs and features like the iPad Pro...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Screen Envy? Go Big & Stay Home with the Best 75-inch TVs of 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been dabbling with the idea of investing in an expensive projector and projector screen, laying down the cash for a 75-inch TV may be a better option. Sure, in years past, the bigger the TV screen, the easier it was to see any imperfections in whatever source image was onscreen. But the best 75-inch TVs of 2022 are engineered to deliver near-perfect, immersive imagery, regardless of the monolithic size. Even better, as...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Tech#4k Tvs#Clothing Shop#Bose#Hp#Toshiba#Orig#Polk Audio
Digital Trends

Walmart’s best deal today is a 50-inch 4K TV for just $298

One of the best TV deals around for anyone on a budget, you can snap up a Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $298 at Walmart. Normally priced at $358, you save $60 on the already well-priced 4K TV easily making it one of the more attractive Vizio TV deals around. Ideally suited for many different surroundings, snap up this great Vizio TV today before the deal ends.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
BGR.com

This $26 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price in 2022.
RETAIL
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to block and hide your number on your Phone

There are times when you want to hide or block your number on your phone when making a call. This is a great way of protecting your privacy and keeping your mobile phone number private. You may want to call a company and enquire about their products and services and...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

SPY

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy