The Tech Titans Have Come Out to Play With 10 Big Memorial Day Weekend Sales on TVs and More
What better way to kick off your Memorial Day Weekend than with some serious savings from some of the top names in tech? The industry leaders are serious about moving some top-notch merch this weekend — Bose, HP, Sony, Toshiba, Garmin, and more — with deep discounts on TVs, projectors, wireless speakers and headphones, and other great tech gear.
Samsung’s Memorial Day Weekend sales event, however, takes the cake. Check out the awesome 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED Smart TV , which is a whopping $700 right now. It has a revolutionary rotating screen with mobile-optimized aspect ratio to let you enjoy your favorite apps, social media, and more straight from your phone or tablet. Did we mention it’s $700 off this weekend?
Even for a holiday weekend renowned for its shopping events, these are ten great deals. Refresh your tech arsenal at a discount with items from the top names in the market while you can!
Samsung 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HRD Smart TVSAVE $700
Buy: Samsung 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED Smart TV $1299.99 (orig. $1999.99) 35% OFF
Polk Audio Atrium8 SDI Indoor/Outdoor Speaker20% OFF
Buy: Polk Audio Atrium8 SDI Indoor/Outdoor Speaker $199.99 (orig. $249.99) 20% OFF
Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with MusicSAVE $200
Buy: Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music $399.99 (orig. $599.99) 33% OFF
Samsung 120-Inch Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector$500 OFF
Buy: Samsung 120-Inch Class The Premiere Laser Projector $2999.99 (orig. $3499.99) 14% OFF
All-New Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TVHALF PRICE
Buy: All-New Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $499.99 (orig. $999.99) 50% OFF
HP V28 4K 28-Inch MonitorSAVE $152
Buy: HP V28 4K 28-Inch Monitor $227.99 (orig. $379.99) 40% OFF
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling EarbudsSAVE $80
Buy: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199.00 (orig. $279.00) 29% OFF
TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router44% OFF
Buy: TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router $106.99 (orig. $189.99) 44% OFF
Samsung 43-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVSAVE $30
Buy: Samsung 43-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $279.99 (orig. $309.99) 10% OFF
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones35% OFF
Buy: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $98.00 (orig. $149.99) 35% OFF
