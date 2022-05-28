ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Matthew McConaughey Pays Respects In Hometown Of Uvalde After Tragic School Shooting: Photos

By Terry Zeller
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey returned to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas on Friday, May 27 to pay his respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting massacre. The Oscar winner, whose mother taught at a school one mile away from the tragic scene where 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered by an 18-year-old gunman, visited with school district officials and took photos with staff, but did not make any public statements at the time.

McConaughey was accompanied by local Republican congressman Tony Gonzales, who shared photos of the actor’s visit to Twitter on Friday, captioning it, “Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal.” Earlier Gonzales tweeted, “Thank you Matthew for helping to heal our community. Your visit brought so many smiling faces to Uvalde. See you soon my friend.” Gonzales is a staunch Second Amendment activist and has previously voted against two gun reform bills including one that called for expanded background checks.

Although McConaughey didn’t address the public during his visit, he was one of the first high-profile celebrities to make a statement shortly after news broke of the horrific tragedy. “Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he wrote on Instagram. “As Americans, Texans, mother and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs,” he continued. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

The Dallas Buyer’s Club star’s return to his hometown follows the surprise visit on Thursday by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, where she laid white flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims and donated food to the blood drive. Other celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Halle Berry, sent their condolences to the victims’ families and spoke out about the gun violence in the wake of the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.

Sandy Hook Dad Responds to Texas School Shooting: 'Sadly, I Know the Unspeakable Pain'

Editor's note: Mark Barden is co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund and father of Daniel, one of 20 students killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. In response to the mass shooting last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Barden wrote the following piece about the continued devastation from such violence — and how to prevent it from happening again.
Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

More police isn't the answer after Texas shooting, experts say

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas has its own police department, complete with four officers, a detective and security staff who patrol the campus and its entrances. This didn’t prevent a gunman from killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last week. Despite this...
New video shows Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos holding bag of dead cats

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows demented Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos grinning as he holds up a bag of blood-soaked dead cats. The deranged 18-year-old gunman is seen smiling in the undated footage while sitting in the passenger seat of a pal’s car — holding up a clear plastic bag with at least two bloodied cats visible inside.
