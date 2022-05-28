ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Watch A Beardless Cody Jinks Cover The Randy Rogers Classic “Kiss Me In The Dark” Way Back In 2008

By Wes Langeler
 4 days ago
Takin’ it all the way back to 2008.

We have a young, beardless Cody Jinks, accompanied by bass player Josh Thompson, covering one of all-time great Texas country songs… “Kiss Me In The Dark” by Randy Rogers Band.

And while I’m not exactly sure how I first got into the Texas country scene (probably Pat Green), “Kiss Me In The Dark” is one of the first songs I can remember.

And to this day, it’s still one of my favorites.

Of course, it’s been a wild ride since 2008. Jinks single “Loud & Heavy” has gone on to earn Platinum certification, and “Hippies & Cowboys” went Gold.

He’s come a long way since singing at backyard BBQs… and he ain’t even closed to being finished yet.

“Kiss Me In The Dark”

“Mamma Song”

