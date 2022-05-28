Build your own palm-sized robot dog with this construction kit

With summer just around the corner, your kids are about to have a lot of extra time on their hands. And if they're around 14 or 15 years old, getting them to do anything but scroll through social media or play video games is like pulling teeth. But how can you respect their summertime fun while still giving their brains a little exercise?

Engaging in problem-solving is a great way to keep your brain sharp, especially with developing minds. That's why building this Petoi Bittle , a palm-sized robot dog is a great way to pass time with your older kids. A 3D puzzle of sorts, this little robot kit comes with everything you need to build its frame, code and program its movements, and so much more. And right now it's 9% off its regular price.

Even if you've never built a robot before, learning to put this little doggo together, whether it be with your eager-to-learn teens or on your own, is perfectly challenging and even more rewarding. The robot dog comes with a base kit that lets you put together the puzzle-like frame and download demo codes on GitHub, along with its STEM & robotics kit, allowing you to bring your dog to life through code. With your own hands, you'll develop the dog's walking gait, locomotion, and kinematics behaviors.

A success on Kickstarter , earning over $567,218 in funding from 2,052 backers, the Petoi Bittle is proving to be a fantastic learning tool, helping ignite an interest in coding and engineering . That's because it's full of advanced functions, including a customized Arduino board that lets you control complex movements, allowing the dog to do tricks, and more. It also comes with a Li-ion battery pack that gives the robot dog a whole hour of walking time, allowing you to play without worrying about running out of juice.

Get the Petoi Bittle: Palm-Sized Robot Dog for STEM & Fun! for 9% off, making it just $299, or opt for the preassembled version for $309.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop

— Channel your inner music producer with this 11-course creator bundle

— These weighted bracelet bands help take your workouts up a notch

— Finish this $30 puzzle and enter for a chance to win $1 million

— This powerful 2-in-1 cordless vacuum mop helps clean up dirt and spills in less time

— Burn calories while sitting at your desk with this mini elliptical machine

— Stay on budget and still get a MacBook Air with this stellar deal

— Become a Sam's Club member for only $14.99 and get a $10 gift card

— Get rid of annoying pet hair on clothes and laundry with the FurZapper

— This smart picture frame can hold up to 5,000 images and is now 38% off its regular price

— Perfect your golf game with this putt training tool

— Get huge savings on your summer vacation plans with a Launching Travel subscription

— Take your to-do list and productivity to the next level with a Lunatask subscription

— This pop-up cabin is a must-have on your summer camping trip

— Get a Sam's Club membership and a $10 gift card for only $14.99

— Enhance your at-home viewing experience with this portable projector and 50-inch screen

— This refurbished iPad Pro is now more than 50% off its regular price

— Improve your ability to manage stress with this groundbreaking wearable technology

— Upgrade your software skills with a lifetime membership to StreamSkill

— Start your business education with this program from an award-winning MBA professor

— This epic travel bundle includes deals on flights, vacation hacks, and a Rosetta Stone subscription

— This refurbished Apple MacBook Air is now on sale for 75% off

— Get organized and save money with this discounted Microsoft Office bundle — Step up your communication with this all-in-one American Sign Language e-learning bundle

— Gear up for the summer heat with this must-have personal air conditioner

— Treat mom to this C-MAX Chrono-Max Smartwatch for Mother’s Day for just $49.99

— Learn a new language in record time with this Babbel subscription

— Score great art for Mother’s Day with Fine Art America

— This laser gadget makes moving, decorating easier by taking 3 measurements at once

— Instantly match any hue with a paint color for your home using this handheld gadget

— This 4-in-1 charger has a port for your Apple Watch and is nearly 50% off its regular price

— Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Suite for just $49.99

— Investing with confidence is simple with this innovative stock screener

— Give mom the salon look with this game-changing hairbrush for Mother’s Day

— This refurbished iPad mini 4 is now 60% off its regular price

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram