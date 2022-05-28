ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lucy Hale Runs Errands in Crop Top, Leggings & Mint Nike Air Max 270s

By Katie Dupere
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Lucy Hale recently stepped out to run some errands in Los Angeles — and she wore the perfect footwear to pick up some sizable boxes from the post office.

For the May 27 outing, the 32-year-old actress went super casual, wearing dark olive Lululemon leggings and a long-sleeve white crop top. For footwear, Hale wore a pair of Nike Air Max 270s in a gorgeous white and mint colorway. She paired the look with layered gold chain necklaces, a smattering of gold rings, and a pair of gold hexagonal Ray-Bans with blue gradient lenses.

The star went makeup-free for the day, a smart move for running errands. Hale also pulled her hair back into a messy bun, leaving her face-framing bangs down.

Without a doubt, the stand-out portion of Hale’s off-duty look is her statement choice of sneakers. The eye-catching and ever-popular Nike Air Max 270s feature an extra-large mint Max Air unit, which not only provides style points but offers ultra-plush cushioning. The shoe construction features a stretchy inner sleeve for a snug sock-like fit for ultimate comfort. The shoes retail for $170.

When not frequenting red carpet events, Hale is known for her athleisure-based style . She often favors comfort-first kicks — Nikes are her favorite — paired with leggings and crop tops , making this most recent look in her style comfort zone.

Hale recently starred in the popular Netflix movie Borrego, a film about a young botanist who is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule. The actress is currently in the midst of several more projects, including the movie adaptation of the New York Times best-selling book “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.”

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Goes Viral in Plunging Adidas Dress & Sock Boots With Mother in 5-Inch Heels at Davis Vs Romero Boxing Match

Click here to read the full article. Madonna’s son David Banda brought his knockout style A-game alongside his superstar mother. Banda and the music legend attended a boxing match for the Davis vs Romero WBA World Lightweight Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, yesterday. The 16-year-old towered over his mother as they walked into the arena. Both stars matched in mother-son striped Adidas looks, pulling the attention of fans everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Banda wore a Gucci x Adidas collaboration maxi dress. The dress had a V-neckline outlined in a thick white...
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Elevates Air Jordan 1s With Plunging Jumpsuit After Dance Rehearsals

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is still reviving her Jenny From the Block style era, borrowing heavily from her New York City street style roots. Lopez was seen channeling the style yesterday in a dark blue jumpsuit and “Pine Green” Air Jordan 1s. Lopez’s jumpsuit was a deep V-neck cut with knotted straps. In a linen fabric, the material looked light, easily wafting through the summer breeze of the city. The jumpsuit can easily work with added layers of cardigans and sweaters, or as Lopez demonstrates during the summer season, without anything at all. The “Marry Me” star...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Delivers Big-Toe Glamour in Strappy Sandals With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes and her boyfriend stepped out in style. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and her boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III, were seen in NYC on Friday. The two were heading to Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple. For the event, Holmes wore a light orange midi dress with a vertical striped stitching design, mock-neck and cinched waist. She added drop earrings and carried a gold and black clutch bag. Holmes and Wooten in NYC on May 27. The actress wore a pair of black strappy heels with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
Footwear News

Julia Fox Poses With Pigeons In Puffer Mini Skirt & Crop Top With Sharp Pumps for ‘Face’ Magazine

Click here to read the full article. Julia Fox modeled with some unlikely friends on a set of stairs, posting the photo to her Instagram yesterday. Fox is seen reclining on a set of white stairs that seem to be floating. The star modeled athleisure with a twist, sitting amongst three pigeons, Fox joking that the birds resembled, “3 NYC locals in Paris ”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐗 (@juliafox) Fox strikes her best poses, the actress finding her zen amongst the birds in a puffy cropped jacket. The jacket’s hood is lined with gray faux-fur...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The 5 Best Nike Shoe Deals to Shop This Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Memorial Day is almost here, and every year, it never fails to be one of the best shopping weekends for consumers across the nation. It’s the weekend where you can score some of the best deals of the entire year — and across multiple categories, too. Whether you’re looking for the best spa gift sets or a baby shower gift for the expectant moms in your life, you’re sure to find a...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Kate Moss
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Takes London in Chic Pink Coat & Versatile Boots on Getaway With John Legend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen has been galavanting around Londontown this week, showing off some chic looks while spending time in the city with husband John Legend. Just the other day, the Cravings brand founder took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in front of a Chelsea neighborhood flower shop, captioning the post: “why is everything so stinkin cute here.” In the snap, she can be seen wearing a pink belted coat over a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gets Sleek in London With Pete Davidson in Cropped Hoodie & High-Rise Boot Pants for Date Night

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s boot pants rarely take a day off — or night, for that matter, as evidenced by her latest attire for a London night out with Pete Davidson. The “Selfish” author arrived at the River Cafe for a date night with Davidson, wearing a black cropped hoodie emblazoned with a white “Balenciaga” logo. The rest of her ensemble was minimalist, completed with a large black top-handle bag. Kardashian later left the restaurant wearing oversized rounded sunglasses. Davidson provided a grungy counterpart to Kardashian’s sleek outfit. The “Saturday Night Live” alumni — who completed his last...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Chicly Celebrates 15th Birthday at Camp-Themed Party With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade turned their backyard into “Camp Zaya” in honor of their daughter Zaya Wade’s 15th birthday. Union took to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek at the festivities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) “Happy 15th Birthday @zayawade. We all love you sooooooo much and you make us proud every single day! You are such a gift and a blessing in all our lives #CampZaya,” the actress wrote under the upload. The video starts off by showing the layout of “Camp Zaya,” which...
NBA
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Takes Flight in Little Black Cheetah Dress & Hidden Heels on Helicopter

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez takes flight in a black mini dress, snapping the photo for Instagram today. When Sanchez isn’t posting her workout routine, attending events, or performing important charity events, the media personality can be seen showing off her chic style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) Sanchez can be seen in the image with a gray headset on with a microphone, sitting in the cockpit of a helicopter. Sanchez earned her wings, posing with shady sunglasses, staring directly back at the camera through her tinted lenses....
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Nike Shoes#Leggings Mint#Nikes
Footwear News

Miranda Cosgrove Booty Bumps to Rod Stewart in Athleisure and Fila Disruptors on TikTok

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Miranda Cosgrove isn’t afraid to get a little silly on TikTok, even if that means giggling in embarrassment while booty bumping to Rod Stewart’s hit song “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” The 29-year-old actress was recently filmed dancing to the ’70s song with “iCarly” co-star Laci Mosely and guest star Hannah Stocking for a video posted to Stocking’s TikTok account. In the clip, Cosgrove wore a matching gray and black patterned athleisure set...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Bursts With Color in Statement Necklace at NBA Finals Warriors-Mavericks Game 5

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry is noted for her trend-forward fashion sense, consistently bringing a dose of style to the NBA courtside. For Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, the 33-year-old actress, entrepreneur and cooking personality wore a casual-trendy look to cheer on her husband, Steph Curry, for what ended up being a very big night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESHA CURRY FANPAGE (@unapologeticayesha) Ayesha and her children sat...
NBA
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Gives Mom Jeans a Cali-Girl Twist With Graphic Shirt & Slip-On Sneakers

Sofia Richie brought a California-cool take to mom jeans while heading to the hair salon. The recently engaged model was spotted strolling to said salon in Los Angeles, wearing a white T-shirt. Punctuating her casual top was a graphic print with punchy blue, red and yellow tones. The shirt was tucked into a light blue pair of high-waisted “mom jeans,” giving Richie’s outfit a ’90s spin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Commands Attention in Red-Hot Voluminous Mermaid Dress & Sandals at amfAR Cannes Gala

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashley Graham amped up her red-hot style rooted in meaning for the charity at the amfAR Gala at Cannes yesterday, wearing a form-fitting crimson dress complete with some statement volume. The 34-year-old model wore a red strapless form-fitting gown with a voluminous tulle mermaid skirt. The star went free of any jewelry, save for long string diamond earring and a statement diamond ring. Graham wore her hair in a high bun, leaving down wisps...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Pregnant Michelle Williams Flatters Her Baby Bump in Floral Maxi Dress With Chanel Glitter Flats at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Williams made her mark on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival today in France by sharing her take on pregnancy style. The “Venom” actress joined many familiar faces cradling her baby bump in a flouncy dress. The star arrived in a modified version of Chanel couture. The dress originally had puffy balloon sleeves on the runway, but was likely changed due to the summer heat. The gown instead features blue and white...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Boosts Chic Minidress With Chunky White Sneakers for Memorial Day Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Leave it to Eva Longoria to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in effortlessly chic style. Fresh off the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in France, the “Desperate Housewives” actress posed alongside an American flag for the occasion. To beat the heat, Longoria wore a sharp beige minidress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) “Taking the time today to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Maye Musk Styles Patterned Dior Pajamas With Stiletto Heels on Cannes Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Maye Musk has been making the rounds at Cannes in recent days, wearing high-fashion pieces and full glam time and time again. But sometimes, a woman just needs to kick back in pajamas — even while attending yet another red carpet event. On May 28, Musk wore patterned silk Dior pajamas to attend the Kilian Paris Kool Yacht Party at the Cannes Film Festival. The tan pajamas featured an intricate jungle-themed design in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

126K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy