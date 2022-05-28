Lucy Hale Runs Errands in Crop Top, Leggings & Mint Nike Air Max 270s

Click here to read the full article.

Lucy Hale recently stepped out to run some errands in Los Angeles — and she wore the perfect footwear to pick up some sizable boxes from the post office.

For the May 27 outing, the 32-year-old actress went super casual, wearing dark olive Lululemon leggings and a long-sleeve white crop top. For footwear, Hale wore a pair of Nike Air Max 270s in a gorgeous white and mint colorway. She paired the look with layered gold chain necklaces, a smattering of gold rings, and a pair of gold hexagonal Ray-Bans with blue gradient lenses.

The star went makeup-free for the day, a smart move for running errands. Hale also pulled her hair back into a messy bun, leaving her face-framing bangs down.

Without a doubt, the stand-out portion of Hale’s off-duty look is her statement choice of sneakers. The eye-catching and ever-popular Nike Air Max 270s feature an extra-large mint Max Air unit, which not only provides style points but offers ultra-plush cushioning. The shoe construction features a stretchy inner sleeve for a snug sock-like fit for ultimate comfort. The shoes retail for $170.

When not frequenting red carpet events, Hale is known for her athleisure-based style . She often favors comfort-first kicks — Nikes are her favorite — paired with leggings and crop tops , making this most recent look in her style comfort zone.

Hale recently starred in the popular Netflix movie Borrego, a film about a young botanist who is kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule. The actress is currently in the midst of several more projects, including the movie adaptation of the New York Times best-selling book “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.”