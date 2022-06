Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called for a special committee of the state legislature in the wake of the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Abbott tweeted a letter he sent to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan asking them to call for a special committee that will "review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the State has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the Legislature and Executive Branch so that meaningful action can be made."

