ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUDwH_0ftUPd4p00

(NEXSTAR) – Coca-Cola is reading the tea leaves — and they aren’t too optimistic about Honest Tea.

The beverage, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 2011, will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s portfolio by the end of the year, the company confirmed earlier this week.

Coca-Cola cited decreasing sales, as well as supply challenges for glass bottles, as reasons for its decision to discontinue Honest Tea. The company also believes its other ready-to-drink tea brands — Gold Peak and Peace Tea — are better positioned for growth.

An Oreo-Ritz combo: Genius or crime against nature?

“Shifting from a three-brand tea portfolio to a prioritized two-brand tea lineup will free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category,” said Sabrina Tandon, the group director of ready-to-drink teas for Coca-Cola North America, stated in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uakLK_0ftUPd4p00
The Coca-Cola Company purchased a 40% stake in Honest Tea in 2008, ten years after the brand was founded. Honest Tea was fully acquired by Coca-Cola in 2011. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

Despite dropping Honest Tea from its portfolio, Coca-Cola will continue to produce its Honest Kids line of beverages. The company will also retain ownership of the Honest Tea brand, despite phasing out its products.

Aside from Honest Tea, Gold Peak and Peace Tea, the Coca-Cola Company’s coffee and tea portfolio includes Fuzetea and several brands sold largely overseas, including Ayataka, Costa Coffee, Dogadan and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man convicted of killing mom, stepfather to be resentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of fatally shooting his mother and stepfather will continue to serve life in prison, but he must return to Kern County due to an error made at sentencing, an appellate court has ruled. A jury in 2020 convicted Derek Connell of first-degree murder for killing his stepfather, Chris […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for suspects accused of $6,000 burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the Wasco and Shafter area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a farm and cargo container on May 26, according to a press release by KCSO.  The suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of items. The suspects are identified as a man and a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman convicted in baby’s death to be resentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman convicted of murder in the death of her 3-month-old daughter will return to Kern County for resentencing, where a lesser prison term could be imposed. A three-justice panel from the 5th District Court of Appeal found no errors were committed by the judge or attorneys, but a change in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
KGET

Detentions deputy suspected of meth possession at Lerdo Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail. Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD investigating grand theft incident at Old Navy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at the Old Navy in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. The incident happened May 5.  The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, in his late 20s and he stands 6 feet tall, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 businesses destroyed in fire started by the homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators have confirmed a two-alarm fire that destroyed three local businesses on Saturday was the direct result of activity from homeless people camped nearby. The Kern County Fire Department said the two-alarm fire initially started as a brush fire next to a homeless encampment behind “Dick’s Automotive and Service” on State […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coca Cola Company#Coca Cola#Honest Tea#Glass Bottles#Nexstar#Gold Peak And Peace Tea#Coca Cola North America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Coroner identifies 21-year-old killed in Rosedale Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old man killed in a crash last week along Rosedale Highway west of Bakersfield. The coroner identified Christopher Ulloa Jr. of Bakersfield as the driver who died on May 26 in a two-vehicle crash on Rosedale Highway at Cannon Street. According to CHP, Ulloa’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD investigating shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield that left one dead. Officers got a call about the incident on the 300 block of Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man. Officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Guns seized during probation search of central Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers who searched the home of a youth on probation located two handguns and live ammunition, probation officials said. The search happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Houchin Road, south of Highway 58 and west of South H Street, officials said. The youth — an age was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California Assembly, Senate leaders present updated budget proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Democratic leaders in the State Assembly and Senate announced they’ve reached an agreement on the state’s spending plan. Legislative leaders are sticking with their proposal to send direct payments to taxpayers based on income and family size in response to rising gas prices and inflation. They also proposed spending billions […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Hearing postponed for teen suspect in deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen accused of fatally shooting a man last year in East Bakersfield appeared in a courtroom at the Juvenile Justice Center Tuesday morning, where a scheduled status conference was postponed to July. Sonny Veleta will eventually undergo a fitness hearing where a judge will decide whether his case should be […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Controversy surrounding Kern’s Assessor-Recorder race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Typically, in election seasons with high-profile congressional races and contentious statewide contests, the Assessor-Recorder position is a mere afterthought. Not this time around. The Assessor-Recorder archives official documents and determines the value of property for tax purposes, which can be be controversial. With some some huge oil properties it can make […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy