Orlando, FL

Live score updates: UCF Knights vs. Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA softball super regional

By Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYlKl_0ftUPYc400

The UCF Knights are in their first ever NCAA softball Super Regional, and they're taking on top-seeded Oklahoma in a best-of-three series.

While the Sooners, led by NCAA home run record holder Jocelyn Alo , are heavy favorites on their home field, Central Florida has a chance to be a Cinderella and upset the No. 1 team.

Knights sophomore outfielder Jada Cody is second in the country with 74 RBI this season, and senior right-handed pitcher Gianna Mancha is 23-3 with a 1.62 ERA and 186 strikeouts this season.

Game 1 didn't go well for the Knights: Hope Trautwein tossed a no-hitter for the Sooners in an 8-0 five-inning run-rule win.

Catch the action: How to watch UCF softball vs. Oklahoma in NCAA Super Regionals on TV, live stream

More: How was UCF's softball program built? With an aggressive schedule, youth and a 'Bear'

Where and when does UCF softball play Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA Super Regionals?

Where: Marita Hynes Field, Norman, Okla.

When: 2 p.m. ET Saturday, May 28

How can I watch UCF Knights vs Oklahoma softball?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on DISH)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, ESPN+ ($6.99 per month), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Live score updates: UCF Knights vs. Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA softball super regional

