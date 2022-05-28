Eagles hire ex-Steelers pro scouting director Brandon Hunt to unnamed role

Looks like a one-for-one executive swap for the Eagles and Steelers.

Less than a week after Eagles VP of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl went to Pittsburgh to become the assistant GM, the Birds are poaching Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.

The news was first broken by Inside the Birds’ Geoff Mosher.

There is no official title known yet for Hunt, although a report from NFL insider Aditi Kinkahabwala indicated a possible vice president title.

Hunt interviewed with Howie Roseman earlier this month after twice interviewing for the Steelers’ GM job, which went to Omar Khan earlier this week, as well as jobs in the Raiders and Bills’ front offices.

His role in Pittsburgh was muddled when Khan and then Wiedl were hired earlier this week, and Hunt was not mentioned by name when Khan was asked about his front office staff during his introductory press conference on Friday.

“Literally these guys have been at meetings, and I just got hired a couple days ago,” Khan said. “It’s a real fluid process, and as soon as we can confirm every name, we will. I can tell you guys that I have hired Andy Wiedl and Sheldon White, and Dan Colbert has been promoted to a senior-level position.”

Hunt began his front office career as an intern under then-Steelers GM Tom Donahoe in 2005. He then spent three seasons (2007-09) with the Texans before returning to Pittsburgh in 2010 as pro scouting director.

His addition helps fill another role in an offseason of upheaval in Philly’s front office. Wiedl was the fourth executive to leave Philly for an assistant GM job – co-directors of Player Personnel Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown and VP of Football Operations Catherine Raiche left for the Bears, Giants, and Browns, respectively – while Donohoe, who had been serving as a senior football advisor, also stepped down from that role.

