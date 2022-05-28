ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Bethpage Air Show canceled Saturday due to weather; set to resume on Sunday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl6qr_0ftUN6jH00

The Bethpage Air Show canceled the rest of its flights for Saturday due to inclement weather but is set to resume on Sunday at 10 a.m.

GUIDE: 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

The show got off to a delayed start around 12 p.m. Saturday due to low visibility. Then, the clouds started to break, the sunshine came through, and the pilots were cleared for lift off. But as quickly as the jets flew by, soon after there was a band of dangerous rain and thunderstorms, which made it unsafe for pilots to take off and spectators to watch.

Several performers were canceled because they couldn't take off from the airport at Republic or Macarthur due to the weather.

Airshow event officials said the cloud cover made it unsafe to take off, so they decided to cancel the show for the remainder of the day.

The Bethpage Air show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free, but parking is $10.

NYS Parks officials expect about 50,000 people to attend this weekend, which is a stark decrease compared to the 300,000 people in attendance in 2019.

Sunday is expected to be a beautiful and sunny day without any restrictions on attendance, so officials hope for the best.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Newark Ties Almost 20-Year ‘Snowfall Record' in Saturday Storms

There wasn't any snow on the ground Saturday, but that didn't stop Newark from tying its record for daily snowfall set back in 2004. That's right. New Jersey's largest city tied its "snowfall record" during the latest round of storms to strike the tri-state over Memorial Day weekend. No, it...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethpage, NY
westportlocal.com

One Casualty during Compo Storm

The only casualty of this afternoon’s storms was a lifeguarding chair along Compo’s southern shoreline. The waterfront was immediately evacuated as the storm made its way closer, a standard procedure that the Compo Beach lifeguards prepare for each season. WestportLocal.com photo.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Stormy Weather#The Bethpage Air Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Guide: 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. - The rest of Saturday's show has been canceled as storms move through the tri-state area. The 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is a Memorial Day Weekend tradition you won't want to miss!. Along with military and civilian performances you can also enjoy numerous displays...
BETHPAGE, NY
News 12

Shark washes up on Long Island shore

A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge. The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the...
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Dangerous Road in New York State

We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy