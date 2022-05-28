ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Remember When: May 28, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn P. Ring’s handsome residence property has been improved by the laying of cement walks. The work was done by his brother J. R. Ring, who became acquainted with “the tricks in the trade” while in St. Louis last year. 100 YEARS AGO. From the June...

swnewsmedia.com

Aaron Busch named Chanhassen Firefighter of the Year

Aaron Busch might be best known around the Chanhassen Fire Department for always having a smile on his face. He was recently recognized as the city’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year. For Busch, 29, receiving the award was “completely shocking.” He is very honored to have received the title...
CHANHASSEN, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Public notices from the May 28, 2022 Prior Lake American

Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the May 28, 2022 print edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
New Prague Times

Matt McCollister, 40

Matthew was born to David and Susie McCollister on June 24th, 1981, in Duluth, MN. He was raised in New Prague, MN with his two younger brothers, Kyle and David. It was in this family that he developed his love of being a Tampa Bay Buccaneer fan. After high school,...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Prince’s legacy continues in Chanhassen

Celebration is returning to Paisley Park June 2-5. The 2022 Celebration will include concerts, celebrity panels, in-studio recording sessions and new museum exhibits. The event will kick off on the evening of Thursday, June 2, with the dedication of a highly anticipated new Prince mural in downtown Minneapolis on Ramp A and a private party for Celebration attendees at the W Minneapolis — The Foshay, which Prince frequented, according to a Paisley Park press release.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake residents observe Memorial Day

VFW Post 6208 in Prior Lake held a ceremony at Twin Oaks Middle School on Memorial Day. Tyler Kistner, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps reserves, gave brief remarks, speaking about how Memorial Day is about remembering those who have fallen and recognizing the sacrifices they made. The names...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
parkbugle.org

Como Park couple ‘seizes the day’

Healing Elements, a health and yoga studio in Milton Square in St. Anthony Park, is under new ownership. Neil and Anna Hultgren, of Como Park and owners of the Carpe Diem yoga studio in Minneapolis, in early May took over Healing Elements, 2290 Como Ave., from Samantha Shvetzoff, who sold the business to become a mental health counselor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Carver resident Christopher Scott engineers an app for art lovers

Once it became clear that the pandemic wouldn’t be short-lived, Carver resident and software engineer Christopher Scott decided to pursue designing a long-time passion project — an app to catalog public art. “Art Around Me” is an iOS-specific application that allows users to share the public art that...
CARVER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

New pollinator habitat established in Shakopee

A new pollinator habitat has been planted in Shakopee, becoming the largest habitat site in the city. Seed for expanding the amount of pollinator habitat in town has been planted in more than eight acres of farmland along the intersection of Sioux Trail and Marystown Road. The initiative is a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
kvrr.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple in northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Thirty-nine-year-old Sandy Michael Langseth II and 45-year-old April Sheldahl of White Bear Lake Township were camping along the Flambeau River’s north fork on Sunday. Sheriff’s officials say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Community invited to Savage Community Park ribbon cutting

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting to officially open the new playground at Savage Community Park 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. The event will kick off with comments from Mayor Janet Williams and a ceremony with city councilors and financial sponsors. Other festivities will include kid-friendly music, free ice cream treats (while supplies last), and free face painting, according to a city of Savage press release.
SAVAGE, MN
Bring Me The News

Police unable to contact mother of missing Rochester boy

Rochester police in southeast Minnesota are asking the public to help find a missing 17-year-old boy, who may be with his noncustodial mother. Caden Alexander Olson, who has autism, left his home in southeast Rochester on Sunday, May 30 and has not been seen or heard from since. According to police, Olson called his father around 6:30 p.m. Sunday saying he was on his way to a park to meet his mother.
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios

7 new restaurants to try this June in the Twin Cities

Summer brings plenty of new places to dine out. Check out these restaurants open now and coming this month. Guacaya Bistreaux: This Latin Caribbean restaurant, which claims to have the biggest patio on Washington Avenue, serves up tapas with New Orleans influences in the North Loop. Open now. Slice: Minneapolis'...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bizjournals

Lakeville's building boom continues with 1,000-unit pitch along I-35

Lakeville's rapid growth isn't slowing down. The suburb was just identified as the fastest-growing city in the state, according to new Census Bureau data. Now a Minnetonka-based developer plans to turn 132 acres of farmland in the suburb into over 1,000 units of housing. Dale Properties LLC has submitted an...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Ninikitty

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Engeldinger

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Gayl E.Madigan

Gayl Elizabeth Madigan, passed away on Sunday, March 20 from complications from a heart attack at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Gayl was born on November 4, 1949 to Alvira Holtz and Robert Madigan. Gayl received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Individual Criminal Justice from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in 1977. She worked for many years at the Minnesota Women’s Correctional Facility in Shakopee as well as the Veterans Administration. Gayl was a active member of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church and volunteered at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Flowers were a passion of hers along with extensive travel around the world.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Nurses from 11 Minnesota hospitals take to the picket line Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, nurses from 11 hospitals in the Twin Cities are hitting the picket line, fighting for better contracts and patient care. Nurses from Allina Health, M Health Fairview, Children's Hospitals, and HealthPartners say they're being overworked, their hospitals are unstaffed and their patients are being overcharged, according to a statement from the Minnesota Nurses Association.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

