Remember When: May 28, 2022

Shooter, who was later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, identified as 36-year-old Andrew. A mass shooting occurred at a firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2012. The attack took place inside Accent Signage Systems, where a former employee walked into the firm's building and fired a Glock 199mmpistol. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including the gunman who committed suicide, and four others were injured, three of them critically. One of those critically injured died the following day, and another man succumbed to his wounds on October 10. It was the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota's history.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO