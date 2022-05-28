2 NYPD officers open fire at vehicle that struck cop during shooting investigation

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two NYPD officers opened fire at a vehicle in Brooklyn after the driver hit an officer with the car during an investigation of a shooting, officials said in a press conference Saturday.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, four officers who are a part of the 90th Precinct’s Public Safety Team responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer St. in Williamsburg, authorities said.

When the cops got to the scene, they saw three cars speeding away from the area and running a red light. The officers caught up to the vehicles a short time later on Meeker and Vandervoort Aves. in Greenpoint after the cars seemed to have crashed, police said.

Bodycam footage allegedly shows the officers telling the driver of a white Honda CRV to turn the car off and step out for about a minute before the driver decides to drive off, hitting one of the cops in the process. Two officers fire their guns at the car as it drives away, officials said.

About 20 minutes later, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest arrived at Wyckoff Hospital. Police believe the man is the driver of the vehicle that fled.

The suspect is in stable condition at the hospital as is the officer who was hit by the vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and said it may be connected to an incident that occurred at a nearby nightclub. The vehicle the officers fired at has not been located.