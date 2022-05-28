ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What Officials Want You To Know As Monkeypox Cases Spread

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvvkH_0ftULzp300

Over 350 reported cases of monkeypox have been detected in more than 20 countries (via Vox ). These countries include Europe, Canada, Australia, and the U.S., reports USA Today . In the United States, at least ten cases have been detected between California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington (per NBC News ).

"A monkeypox outbreak of this scale and scope across the world has not been seen before," leader of the White House pandemic preparedness office, Dr. Raj Panjabi, announced in a news brief (per USA Today). Even amid the continued spread of cases, however, officials stress that there is currently no cause for alarm amongst the public.

As reported by Vox, many epidemiologists believe there are specific factors unique to the outbreak that allow for easier containment in comparison to COVID-19. What sets the monkeypox virus apart from COVID-19 is the nature of the virus itself. Exposure to the monkeypox virus primarily occurs through direct skin contact. In comparison to the airborne transmissibility of COVID-19, experts say the need for physical contact means we're looking at a much slower rate of community spread.

How Health Experts Are Preparing To Mitigate The Spread Of Monkeypox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQCfI_0ftULzp300

Monkeypox symptoms often do not emerge for an average of seven to 14 days following exposure (via Vox ). With up to a 21 day incubation period, this lends health experts adequate time to intervene through contact tracing efforts. Lastly, unlike COVID-19, experts do not believe asymptomatic individuals are likely to be contagious. This limits the chances of individuals unknowingly infecting others. The presence of distinct symptoms such as fever, rash , or lesions would also allow both healthcare professionals and individuals to recognize signs of infection and seek prompt treatment as needed.

With vaccine production, antiviral treatments , and testing measures already being put in place, the current administration is confident in their ability to contain the monkeypox outbreak and are continuing to monitor its progression closely (via USA Today ). Experts encourage anyone who has monkeypox symptoms to contact a doctor.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced in a public statement, "Monkeypox is not a new or an unknown disease. CDC has been preparing for monkeypox for decades. We have the resources we need right now to respond, and we know how to respond in this outbreak," reports USA Today.

Read this next: Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Rare Diseases

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Monekypox virus: What to know

The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S. In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC issues new hepatitis alert telling doctors to take LIVER SAMPLES from seriously ill children to test for adenovirus in search for cause of illness - after five youngsters died in America's outbreak

A new hepatitis alert was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday telling doctors to take liver samples from the sickest patients — after five children died from the disease in the U.S. and 15 needed a liver transplant. It comes as scientists remain stumped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
Massachusetts Health
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
California Health
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Colorado Health
State
Utah State
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Panjabi
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Cdc#Europe#Usa Today#Nbc News#White House
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Boston

How often can you be infected with the coronavirus?

The spread of the Omicron variant has given scientists an unsettling answer: repeatedly, sometimes within months. A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy