Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints two judges in the 12th Judicial Circuit and Lake County
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two judges, one in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court and one in Lake County.
Danielle Brewer of Arcadia will serve as a judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit Court. Brewer previously served as a judge on the DeSoto County Court since 2016. She fills the position after the retirement of Judge Debra J. Riva.
Sarah Jones of Mount Dora will serve as a judge on the Lake County Court. Jones previously served as a general magistrate in Lake County since 2019. She fills the position after the elevation of Judge Jason Nimeth.
