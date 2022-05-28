ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints two judges in the 12th Judicial Circuit and Lake County

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two judges, one in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court and one in Lake County.

Danielle Brewer of Arcadia will serve as a judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit Court. Brewer previously served as a judge on the DeSoto County Court since 2016. She fills the position after the retirement of Judge Debra J. Riva.

Sarah Jones of Mount Dora will serve as a judge on the Lake County Court. Jones previously served as a general magistrate in Lake County since 2019. She fills the position after the elevation of Judge Jason Nimeth.

