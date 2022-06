MACON — A metro Atlanta resident was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine by a federal jury on May 24, following a two-day trial that began on May 23, before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Gray faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO