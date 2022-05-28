ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady Chapel hosts Centennial Celebration and Open House on Memorial Day

By Cole Sams
 4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - One of the most well-known pieces of Pocatello’s history is celebrating 100 years since its dedication.

The Friends of the Brady Chapel and the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) are hosting the Brady Chapel’s Centennial Celebration and Open House at the Chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At noon, there will be a presentation on the importance and significance of the Chapel and the history behind it.

“The Brady Chapel has been a part of the Pocatello community for a century,” said Jim Anglesey, City of Pocatello Staff Liaison to the HPC. “The centennial celebration and open house provide an opportunity for the community to come and celebrate the Chapel, learn more about its history, and find out what current efforts are being undertaken to preserve this historic building.”

The HPC, in coordination with the non-profit “Friends of the Brady Chapel”, is raising funds to restore the Brady Chapel. Donations will be accepted at the open house.

“Support from the community is crucial in preserving the Brady Chapel,” said Anglesey. “In doing so, we hope the Chapel may be used and enjoyed by the public for generations to come.”

Those who can’t attend the open house, but would like to donate to the effort can find more information at pocatello.us/171/Brady-Chapel .

