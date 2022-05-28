ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

West Ottawa's Natalie Blake becomes one of nation's elite pole vaulters; Kayla Hintz joins her at state

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmcSV_0ftUJGc800

Natalie Blake was hoping for a breakthrough.

After topping out at 12 feet, 6 inches, several times the past two seasons the West Ottawa pole vaulter launched herself into a new category, winning the Division 1 regional championship with a vault of 13 feet.

“It has been a long time coming,” Blake said. “The first time that I cleared 12-6 was kind of a miracle clear. I hit the bar but it stayed up somehow. Ever since then, I have tried to raise the bar but only have one inch until regionals.”

Blake let out a joyous yell before she even landed after clearing 12-9 and then again at 13-0, a mark that would have finished third in the boys meet and shattered her own school record of 12-7.

“It is good to see the payoff after putting in the hours. It has been a three-days-a-week training since last July,” Blake said. “Thirteen is a national caliber number. It is great to get that. I have been wanting to put that on our record board for a year. It is great to put it together at this big meet when everyone is reaching their goals.”

That included teammate Kayla Hintz, who finished third (10-9) and qualified for the Division 1 state meet. Both teammates were all-state performers last year and both are headed to NCAA Division I colleges to vault with Blake choosing Michigan State and Hintz signing with Illinois State.

“It has been so much fun. The bond between us has always been there and it just has gotten stronger,” Hintz said. “It has sunk in a little bit. We go 1-2 in almost every meet. You don’t see that super often.”

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Blake agreed that their bond has pushed them past limits they didn’t expect.

“It has been super exciting, especially going through the college process. A year ago, we were at a meet in Indiana. I went from 9-6 to 11-0 and coach (George) Sipes took a picture of us on Instagram and said, ‘college bound.’ And I was like, ‘there is no way.’ It has been great to see it and experience it, but so exciting to see that happen for Kayla, too. She started this process before I did,” Blake said.

Now they will end it together at the state meet.

“I have been working on fully extending my body along the poll (punching your hips and dropping your shoulders). I have been working on getting totally inverted and aligned with the poll so I shoot straight up,” Blake said. “Hopefully a repeat (of 13) plus a little bit. I am definitely in the running for a state title. I was a foot behind the state leader (Dexter’s Sophia Mettes) and now just six inches. It will be a good matchup, and she is going to be my teammate at Michigan State next year, so that will be fun.”

Hintz is looking for a matching breakthrough at the state meet. She has been as high as 12 feet and is hoping to top that at state.

“I am very happy that I made it to state. I made some improvements, it may not have shown in my height, but I moved up poles, which is really good. I am excited to do my best at state,” she said. “I feel more consistent in my run. I have been working on my top half of my jump, getting faster.”

That work epitomizes this year’s senior class, which has five track and field athletes headed to NCAA Division I programs.

“The coolest thing with this group is they have been friends since kindergarten and for me, since I moved here in sixth grade. None of us thought we would be college-bound athletes. We all have really valuable assets as individuals. It shows how much putting in the time can transform you as an athlete, and that is something I have seen in this senior group — and is something the younger girls are seeing,” Blake said.

It is something Hintz has enjoyed watching first hand.

“It makes me really proud to be part of this senior group,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what everyone does in college.”

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Four West Michigan students receive advanced manufacturing scholarships

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Four West Michigan students studying engineering and manufacturing has been awarded scholarships from Discover Manufacturing, an industry group that supports and promotes the manufacturing sector. “Developing a healthy talent pipeline and supporting the education of skilled students is critical to sustaining a strong future for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Your guide to Festival 2022 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 53rd annual Festival of the Arts is being held in Grand Rapids this weekend!. The annual celebration is scheduled to take place June 3–5. The opening ceremony kicks off at noon on Friday, June 3 at Calder Plaza. The festival grounds will include...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
1077 WRKR

This Day in History Kalamazoo’s Only TV Station Launched

Did you know WWMT Channel 3 turns 72-years-old today?. Many of us have grown up with channel 3 and the many talented anchors, reporters, and meteorologists along the way. Keith Thompson, for example, has been forecasting weather for West Michigan at WWMT for over 33 years and counting. WWMT, originally WKZO-TV, was only the second television station in West Michigan as it launched just a year after WLAV-TV in Grand Rapids, now known as WOOD-TV. John Earl Fetzer made his dream come true by launching the 5th television station in the state of Michigan according to WWMT,
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

Why ‘Sleepy Hollow’ in South Haven, Michigan Was Named After the Story

Michigan has a good handful of “Sleepy Hollow”s throughout the state including a pet cemetery. This particular 'Sleepy Hollow' has a particularly interesting backstory. Located in South Haven near Lake Michigan, the land that is now Sleepy Hollow Resort was purchased in the early/mid 1800s by R.H. Jones. He turned this twelve acres into a peach farm and named his property “Island Home”.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Party in the Park Week 1 - Get to Know Rotary of Muskegon

It's going to be a Summer filled with getting back to what we're best at in Muskegon and that is finding a way to help our area non profit organizations out and provide a little fun for the entire community while we're also staying connected with what's going on around town! If it seems like a new idea to you, let me assure you...it's not. It's been going on in Muskegon for a while and Party in the Park comes back in 2022 and yes...it's still going to set the standard for a community gathering with purpose.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Blake
Detroit News

Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
SEARS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pole Vaulter#Michigan State University#Track And Field#Division 1#Ncaa Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD

HUGE ship comes down the Grand Haven Channel

Look at the size of this ship that came down the Grand Haven Channel Monday afternoon! This is the Algoma Intrepid, one of the newest ships on the Great Lakes. It’s a Canadian ship that first started moving around the Great Lakes in 2020. It’s most apt to be carrying stone, grain, salt or other dry cargo.
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy