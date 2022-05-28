ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Middle School greenhouse offering free community harvests this summer

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0nVP_0ftUJBCV00

HOLLAND — The greenhouse at Holland Middle School will be opening to the community for free harvesting again this summer.

Community harvesting will be available Mondays from 6-7 p.m. and will run for 10 weeks, starting June 13. Products available will vary throughout the summer as crops become ready for harvest.

“I was just out there, I picked our first snap pea and had a student taste test it and he said it was good,” HMS STEM teacher Bill Boerman said Friday. “We have some lettuce and herbs that will be ready soon, or are already.

“With food prices and everything doing what they are, sometimes it’s nice to pick up some free produce. We hope to see people out this summer.”

Other items that will be available throughout the summer include strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, beans, peppers, peas, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Three students have been hired to work as tour guides and helpers throughout the harvest season along with an HMS staff member, Boerman said.

Subscribe:Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Much like the products inside, the greenhouse itself is growing in its community reach. Boerman said the number of visitors to the greenhouse has increased each summer.

“We’ve worked out a few kinks in a good way,” he said. “The first year I think we had 30 people, in the second we had about 70 in the beginning of our pandemic times.

“Last summer we had about 120-130 — it’s growing. We love to share this fresh produce with the community.”

A pair of new features have been added at the greenhouse this year as well, Boerman said. Students designed a paved walkway inside that will make it more accessible and tiered planting beds were added outside the greenhouse. Boerman said teams from Gentex came out to work with the students on improvements.

“People will see as they drive by, we’ve got some tiered beds out there now with a variety of peppers and herbs that will be available,” he said. “Another upgrade we did, the kids designed a paved walkway down the middle of the greenhouse to make it more accessible, particularly for some elderly guests if they have a cane or something similar.”

The greenhouse is located at Holland Middle School, 373 E. 24th St. in Holland. It was initially constructed in April 2019 with funding from Ottawa County Department of Public Health's Ottawa Foods and Herman Miller Cares.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Free meals for Ottawa County kids under 18 this summer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) partnered with community members to provide free meals for kids under the age of 18. Meet Up and Eat Up 2022 is part of the MDE's Summer Food Service Program, which helps fill the gaps in meals that would normally be provided at school for the summer.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Daycare program closure leaves parents scrambling for summer vacation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A preschool and daycare program run out of a downtown Kalamazoo church will close permanently due to chronic staffing issues. A memo sent to parents obtained by News Channel 3, the leaders of First Care Preschool and Daycare said it will close July 1 because the facility can't staff the daycare.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

God’s Kitchen of Michigan free community hamburger bash on June 1

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — God’s Kitchen of Michigan, a Kalamazoo-based hunger-relief nonprofit corporation, is hosting a free hamburger dinner from 5 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 1, in Bronson Park. The menu will consist of beef and veggie hamburgers, chips (variety), coleslaw, dessert, and bottled water.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

Hudsonville Ice Cream, Coastal Container plan Holland expansions totaling $87.7M

Two newly announced business expansions in Holland are poised to generate $87.7 million in private investment and bring 138 new jobs to the area. State officials today announced expansion plans for Holland-based Coastal Container Corp. and Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company LLC. Hudsonville Creamery, which manufactures ice cream for...
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
Michigan Education
Holland, MI
Industry
Holland, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
Holland, MI
Business
99.1 WFMK

Why ‘Sleepy Hollow’ in South Haven, Michigan Was Named After the Story

Michigan has a good handful of “Sleepy Hollow”s throughout the state including a pet cemetery. This particular 'Sleepy Hollow' has a particularly interesting backstory. Located in South Haven near Lake Michigan, the land that is now Sleepy Hollow Resort was purchased in the early/mid 1800s by R.H. Jones. He turned this twelve acres into a peach farm and named his property “Island Home”.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvests#Harvesting#Food Prices#Holland Middle School#Hms
WWMTCw

The National Cereal Festival returns to Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The National Cereal Festival is expected to return after two years on June 11 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Downtown Battle Creek and Festival Market Square. The festival is to include a variety of events such as the longest breakfast table, free cereal,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
103.3 WKFR

If You Drive a Big Vehicle and Are Parked in Downtown South Haven, You Could Be Ticketed

No surprise, summer is peak tourist season in west Michigan. After a long, harsh winter locals and visitors alike are eager to get outdoors and explore all that Pure Michigan has to offer. Now that many COVID restrictions have been lifted, even more folks are venturing out again meaning this could be one of the busiest summers we've seen in west Michigan.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Storms cast a tornado-like shadow in West Michigan's sky

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There's something inherently spooky about shadows, like when they take on the appearance of an unexpected stranger at the door, or worse yet, a massive twister in the sky. That's what happened in Constantine, Michigan early Wednesday when nearby storms accompanied the rising sun. The optical...
CONSTANTINE, MI
WOOD

HUGE ship comes down the Grand Haven Channel

Look at the size of this ship that came down the Grand Haven Channel Monday afternoon! This is the Algoma Intrepid, one of the newest ships on the Great Lakes. It’s a Canadian ship that first started moving around the Great Lakes in 2020. It’s most apt to be carrying stone, grain, salt or other dry cargo.
The Grand Rapids Press

New monument memorializes babies buried in Muskegon cemetery

MUSKEGON, MI – Lyra Webb was looking for an empty gravesite she could sell to a customer when she noticed a large section of Muskegon’s Oakwood Cemetery without markers. Thinking this was a potential area in the rapidly filling cemetery for new graves, Webb, a customer service representative for the City of Muskegon, looked further into cemetery records.
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy