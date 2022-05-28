ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Governor signs Queen Creek legislator's voter bill

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdHfF_0ftUJ0Zl00

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey signed  a bill Friday sponsored by a Queen Creek Republican that  bans automatic voter registration.

There's no mechanism of Arizona law allowing people to be  registered automatically, but  Rep. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek, the bill's sponsor, said it's important to prevent county recorders from operating outside the law.

Ducey also signed a bill prohibiting public schools and other government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines of minors without parental consent.

Ducey vetoed a bill Friday sponsored by Republican Rep. Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale that would require county recorders to launch an investigation anytime someone claims that a person's voter registration is invalid.

Ducey, a Republican, said the bill could allow for subjective decisions and lead to people's voter registrations being canceled “based on fiction rather than fact.” Determining someone's residency under election laws can be a complicated, individualized process, he wrote.

“Our lawfully registered voters deserve to know that their right to vote will not be disturbed without sufficient due process,” Ducey wrote in a veto letter. “This provision leaves our election system vulnerable to bad actors who could seek to falsely allege a voter is not a qualified elector.”

The measure was opposed by recorders who said their offices are not designed to be investigative agencies and warned that the measure was poorly written with the potential to cause significant confusion. They said state and county prosecutors are best situated to investigate if there are concerns about fraudulent voter registrations.

The measure also would have required election officials to cancel voter registrations if they learn someone has obtained a driver's license in another state or is not eligible to vote on Arizona.

Comments / 3

Related
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans vote against law requiring background checks to buy guns

PHOENIX -- Arizona Senate Republicans quashed a bid Tuesday to force a vote on legislation to forbid people from buying weapons unless they first have a background check. The party-line vote came on a bid by Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, to get a roll-call vote on his SB 1546. It was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee but Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs that panel, never agreed to even give it a hearing.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Arizona lawmakers hear from election conspiracy theorists

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers heard Tuesday from members of the Texas-based conservative group that provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleges widespread voter fraud led to former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. Cellphone data analysis done by True the Vote was used by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza in his film “2000 Mules” to try to show that Democratic operatives were paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in several battleground states.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hoffman
Person
Doug Ducey
Arizona Mirror

In Arizona, you can be forced to sell your condo

Jie Cao and Haining Xia fell in love with the United States and, upon moving stateside from China in the 80s, they decided to settle down in a place with wide open blue skies that epitomized the freedom of the American way.  “I was so impressed with this land,” Cao, who got her law degree […] The post In Arizona, you can be forced to sell your condo appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Americans Flocked to Arizona Cities amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Whether it was following new opportunities or taking advantage of the untethering of remote work, Arizona’s cities saw significant population growth in 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual population estimates for cities and counties Thursday, reflecting changes in municipal populations as of July...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Business Journal

Surging Arizona gun sales could surge anew in wake of mass shootings

WASHINGTON – Gun sales in Arizona have surged in recent years and experts say they could jump again, sparked by reports of multiple mass shootings around the U.S. FBI data shows that there were more than 4.3 million background checks on gun purchases in the state over the last decade, and one-third of those have come in just the last two years. The 61,899 firearms background checks conducted last month were the most for any April since at least 1999, according to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

'Build-to-rent' communities grow traction in Arizona

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend. Boaters at Lake Powell during the holiday weekend caught sight of a giant rockslide. Mila Carter shared video with Arizona’s Family of the huge slab of rock that came crashing down into the water on Memorial Day. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ap#Republican
kjzz.org

Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko heckled, exits stage during graduation speech in Glendale

Arizona Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, who represents the state's 8th Congressional District, was heckled and exited the stage during a commencement speech at a high school graduation ceremony on Friday. The Arizona Virtual Academy’s ceremony was held in Glendale, close to Lesko’s district. Graduate Juliana Butler was upset...
kjzz.org

Arizona COVID-19 cases continue to increase

COVID-19 cases have been climbing in Arizona for five weeks now. But COVID-19 ICU bed use in the state's hospitals is remaining relatively low. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 13,042 cases to its COVID-19 dashboard in its weekly update Wednesday. That total is almost certainly just a fraction of the state’s active infections, since fewer people are getting tested at public sites recently. Among tests that do get reported, positivity rates have soared to 19% — one of the highest levels since the pandemic began.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Water supply issue in Casa Grande takes new turns

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Nearly a year after the Arizona Department of Water Resources said it won’t approve new supply certificates for groundwater use in the Pinal Active Management Area, local groups are pushing back on the agency’s findings and developers have found a way to keep building homes without the need for certificates.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office Warns That Cartels Use Social Media to Recruit Teenagers in Smuggling Operations

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) released a statement Monday warning Arizonans that Mexican cartels recruit American citizens, including teenagers, to smuggle undocumented immigrants into the country through social media. “Ads on social media intercepted by law enforcement are now offering load drivers up to $2,000 for each passenger...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix Business Journal

For many in Arizona, back to work does not mean back to the office

WASHINGTON – A computer monitor square that lights green on the edges when he speaks has become Steven Zylstra’s de facto office. Zylstra is one of a sizable number of Arizonans who have yet to go back to the office two years after the start of the pandemic, opting instead to meet all his clients, co-workers and other professional connections in the digital space.
AZFamily

Several Arizona school districts using alert system that can detect gunshots

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — AtlasIED, a company based out of Phoenix, says schools are their No. 1 customers for a system that issues visual and audio alerts during critical incidents. “It made it easy for education to be able to put this type of system on the networks since the network was already created and robust enough to handle all these other technologies,” explained Business Development Manager Manny Kitagawa. “It goes anywhere from our day-to-day type communication needs to the critical alert side and we find that schools use it across the board for everything.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Court won't hear arguments for Arizona death row inmate Frank Atwood

Frank Atwood: Attorneys for Arizona man scheduled to be executed meet with clemency board. Attorneys for Frank Atwood, an Arizona man convicted of kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old girl, will meet before the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency on Tuesday, hoping to convince board members to commute Frank Atwood's sentence. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
ARIZONA STATE
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
429
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy