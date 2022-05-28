ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Remember When Alan Jackson Sold His Stunning Southern Manor Home? [Pictures]

By Taste of Country Staff
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alan Jackson is a man who knows how to live the good life. The country icon built a staggering Southern manor home for his family just outside of Nashville after he became one of the most successful artists in country music, and when he sold it in 2010, it marked one...

tasteofcountry.com

Comments / 9

Martha french French
3d ago

BEAUTIFUL more than BEAUTIFUL. He deserves everything he has and sold. and more. he came to Tennessee with nothing. and made it big. and now he is very sick.

Reply
7
Related
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Moments Before His Death Preserved in Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland still shows the late King of Rock and Roll's mansion just as he left it on the day of his death. Fans can surely recall how Presley had his last breath upstairs at Graceland. Though the mansion can attract tourists who want to see the late singer's home before his death, it has been off-limits to the public.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Business
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Franklin, TN
Real Estate
Franklin, TN
Business
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
City
Franklin, TN
OK! Magazine

Estranged For Good? 'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Has Not Spoken With Ex-Co Star Frank Fritz Since Firing

Mike Wolfe still has not spoken to American Pickers costar and former friend Frank Fritz. After the How to Pick Vintage Motorcycles author, 58, was axed from the hit series after taking time out to recover from back surgery, a source close to Wolfe, 57, confirmed he has yet to reconnect with Fritz since he left the show. “Mike hasn’t reached out to Frank, he could care less," an insider close to the Nashville Flipped dished to The Sun. “They both came from nothing. Money just changed Mike. It changed Frank too." 'AMERICAN PICKERS' STAR MIKE WOLFE REPORTEDLY WANTS FIRED...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood enjoys lush poolside break in black swimsuit

Carrie Underwood has been constantly chugging over the past few months and is finally taking some time off to relax and revitalize. The singer shared a snapshot of herself, giving fans a peek into her weekend plans, revealing she was just at home lounging by the pool. VIDEO: Carrie Underwood...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Jackson
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Rising country singer Chris Colston and his wife Peyton welcomed a baby girl on Friday, the couple shared. Emersyn Ruth Colston was born Friday at 12:30 a.m., one month early, they told PEOPLE. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in December. Colston, 26, said it "really didn't...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Gave Ann-Margret A Code Name To Dodge Priscilla

After first meeting Ann-Margret in 1963, Elvis Presley was drawn to the actress. Not so long after their first meeting, the duo had a romantic love affair that lasted for over a year. However, there was a stumbling block in their romantic relationship – Priscilla Presley, whom Elvis was with. Priscilla had been living with Elvis for a while and had promised to marry her. However, his focus changed after he met Ann-Margret.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remember When#Pub#Southern
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Sister, Crystal Gayle, Remembers ‘Fellow Kentuckian’ Naomi Judd

Tragically, Naomi Judd took her own life on April 30 after a long battle with mental illness. The outpouring of love, support, and grief for the Judd family from friends and fans has been immense. Contemporaries and friends of Naomi’s like Dolly Parton, Ann Wilson, and Loretta Lynn shared their shock and grief on social media. Fellow artists like Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, and LeAnn Rimes have also shared tributes to the legendary country music superstar.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Gabby Barrett Exits Second Half of Jason Aldean Tour, and Three Country Stars Will Take Her Place

Gabby Barrett will be cutting her 2022 plans on Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour short, for a very important reason: She's going on maternity leave. Earlier this month, Barrett and her fellow artist husband, Cade Foehner, announced that they are expecting their second child, a boy. They didn't say exactly when they're due to welcome the new addition to their family, but in a recent interview with Audacy's Leading Ladies, Barrett said she's currently in the beginning of her second trimester, which would put her due date somewhere in the fall.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Brings Carrie Underwood to Tears Before ‘So Small’ Performance [Watch]

Noah Thompson may be recovering from COVID-19, but that didn’t stop him from making it into the Top 3 on Season 20 of American Idol. The country crooner from Louisa, Ky. — who is competing to help give his son, Walker, a better life — advanced into the grand finale after singing two songs as part of the season’s Top 5 performance episode, which aired live coast-to-coast on Sunday (May 15).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Bill Walker, Producer, Arranger & ‘Johnny Cash Show’ Music Director, Dies at 95

Producer, music arranger and music director Bill Walker died Thursday. He was 95 years old. Walker served as the musical director on The Johnny Cash Show on ABC, which ran from 1969 to 1971. In the ’70s and ’80s, Walker also wrote, arranged and conducted music for network and syndicated television. Among his credits are 15 years of the CMA Awards for CBS, Perry Como and His Nashville Friends, Nashville Remembers Elvis on His Birthday, The Grand Ole Opry at 50, Lynn Anderson & Tina Turner in Nashville, Ann-Margret’s Rhinestone Cowgirl, Opryland in Russia, That Great American Gospel Sound (with Tennessee Ernie Ford and Della Reese), Conway Twitty: On the Mississippi, The Tenth Anniversary of the Reopening of Ford’s Theater, The Music City News Cover Awards Show (also for 15 years) and more.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Shines on Classic Keith Urban Song [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson has covered countless songs during her "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime television show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. On Wednesday's (May 25) episode, she went country, taking a swing at a throwback Keith Urban song: 2003's "Raining on Sunday." Clarkson stood center stage as she sang the moody song,...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy