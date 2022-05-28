Remember When Alan Jackson Sold His Stunning Southern Manor Home? [Pictures]

Mike Wolfe still has not spoken to American Pickers costar and former friend Frank Fritz. After the How to Pick Vintage Motorcycles author, 58, was axed from the hit series after taking time out to recover from back surgery, a source close to Wolfe, 57, confirmed he has yet to reconnect with Fritz since he left the show. “Mike hasn’t reached out to Frank, he could care less," an insider close to the Nashville Flipped dished to The Sun. “They both came from nothing. Money just changed Mike. It changed Frank too." 'AMERICAN PICKERS' STAR MIKE WOLFE REPORTEDLY WANTS FIRED...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO