2-year-old boy drowns in Colorado pond

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: carlballou (iStock).

A 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Friday afternoon, after being pulled from the pond at Expo Park in Aurora, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Crews from APD and Aurora Fire Rescue were deployed to the north side of the park, near Almeda Avenue, after receiving reports of a child in the pond at around 2 PM.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were performed on the toddler. He was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. This death marks the fourth drowning death in Colorado this year.

According to Officer Elizabeth McGregor with APD, the boy's family was at a nearby church event when he wandered off.

Condolences go out to those affected by this tragedy.

ShyPatriot
3d ago

God or Jesus did not take the child. It was the responsibility of the adults to watch, know some CPR, and be responsible.

