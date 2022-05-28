ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Family's tribute to man, 74, killed in crash near Carrbridge

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 74-year-old man who died when his car crashed on the A938 in the Highlands has been described by his family as "a beloved great grandfather". Frank Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test

A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash. Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said. His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Family pay tribute to man who died in Woodstock collision

A man who died following a collision in Oxfordshire was a "living angel", his family has said. Drew Macauley Simpson, 25, from Witney, died after the crash on the A44 near to the Duke of Marlborough pub in Woodstock on Wednesday. His family has thanked those first on the scene...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
OK! Magazine

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Home Broken Into While She's In Rehab, Thieves Stole A Washer, Dryer & Furniture

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was robbed while she was in rehab, The Sun reported. "The burglary happened shortly after the Slaton sisters moved out," Deputy Starkey told the outlet about the Kentucky home. "The burglar[s] must have seen the home was unoccupied and broke in."The suspects "kicked in the back door and stole [Tammy's] washer and dryer, as well as some furniture."The reality star's neighbor was also robbed, and their sink was stolen. Slaton's sister Amy "found the break-in when she went to check up on her old home," a source told the publication. "Amy sent photos to Tammy....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nepal plane crash: Rescuers find 21 bodies from wreck

Rescuers have found 21 bodies so far from the crash site of a plane that went down in northern Nepal. The small plane had been carrying 22 people, and searches continue to find the remaining missing passenger. The plane was on a 20-minute flight when it lost contact with air...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler

A man who left a two-month-old boy badly brain-damaged, then tried to blame a toddler for the injuries, has been jailed for seven years. Neil Kirton, 29, hurt the baby after taking him for an overnight feed at his home in North Lanarkshire. When it became clear the baby was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newport man jumped to death after killing wife in stabbing

A man took his own life after stabbing his wife to death, an inquest has heard. Kerry Bradford, 57, from Bettws, Newport, died when husband Nicholas stabbed her on the head, neck, back and arms last April. Mr Bradford was later found dead after jumping from a multi-storey car park.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Evesham

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in a Worcestershire street. Emergency crews, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, found the man in St Richards Road, Evesham, at about 11:42 BST. His motorbike had hit street furniture causing him serious injuries, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said. Paramedics administered...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pets at Home forklift driver's death ruled as misadventure

The death of a forklift driver whose head became trapped between the cab of his vehicle and a rack in a warehouse has been ruled as misadventure. Shaun Potter, from Middleport, was trying to read a barcode on a pallet on 4 October at the Pets at Home centre on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kidderminster carer jailed for defrauding elderly woman of life savings

A carer defrauded her elderly friend of her life savings, worth tens of thousands of pounds, police said. Jacqueline Ashberry, 61, from Kidderminster, became the 88-year-old victim's unofficial carer after 25 years of friendship. She controlled her finances and was later discovered by the victim's son. At Worcester Crown Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nelson cuckooing murder: 'Evil and manipulative bully' found guilty

An "evil and manipulative bully" who inflicted more than 160 injuries on a "vulnerable" man he had "cuckooed" has been found guilty of murder. Naeem Mustafa, 46, inflicted fatal injuries on Michael Brierley at the 48-year-old's bungalow in Berkeley Close, Nelson, on 8 November 2021. Lancashire Police said Mustafa, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Llandudno: June Murray died after car rolled backwards

A woman died when a car she was getting out of rolled backwards and pinned her underneath, an inquest heard. June Murray was visiting her son in Llandudno, Conwy, the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, was told. She was getting out of a Ford Cougar on 18 December 2020, at her...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tanning salon death: Woman in her 30s dies in Swansea

A woman in her 30s has died at a tanning salon in Swansea. South Wales Police said its officers were called to Lextan, on Carmarthen Road, Fforestfach, on Saturday afternoon by the ambulance service. The force said it was believed there were no suspicious circumstances surround the customer's death. Lextan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fuel tanker engulfed in fire at A130 South Benfleet

Firefighters tackled a fuel tanker blaze which caused a large plume of black smoke to rise high in the air and windows on nearby cars to crack. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze at the A130 Canvey Way and Saddlers Farm roundabout at South Benfleet just after 17:00 BST.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ipswich man admits killing grandad walking home from pub

A man has admitted killing a grandfather who died 12 days after he was found injured on his driveway. Clive Wyard, 74, was discovered unconscious with a fractured skull at his home on Valley Road, Ipswich, on 20 July 2018. Suffolk Police said he was walking home from the pub...
PUBLIC SAFETY

