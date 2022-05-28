Tell Draymond Green Thank You?

After the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Heat star Udonis Haslem was seen saying something about Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 111-103 to avoid elimination and tie up the series at 3-3 on Friday night in Massachusetts.

After the huge win, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was seen yelling into the camera about Draymond Green.

The clip is going viral on social media, and has over 700,000 views in the video that Bleacher Report shared.

Haslem was referring to the fact that Green (who just won the Western Conference Finals with the Golden State Warriors) predicted that the Celtics will win the series against the Heat.

"We're gonna play Boston," Green said on the NBA on TNT with Shaquille O'Neal asking him.

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, and the NBA Finals are not until next Thursday.

Therefore, while the Celtics and Heat are battling it out to make the Finals, the Warriors are getting a full week of rest leading up to Game 1.

