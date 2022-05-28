ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tell Draymond Green Thank You?

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kyjdy_0ftUHJKj00

After the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Heat star Udonis Haslem was seen saying something about Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 111-103 to avoid elimination and tie up the series at 3-3 on Friday night in Massachusetts.

After the huge win, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was seen yelling into the camera about Draymond Green.

The clip is going viral on social media, and has over 700,000 views in the video that Bleacher Report shared.

Haslem was referring to the fact that Green (who just won the Western Conference Finals with the Golden State Warriors) predicted that the Celtics will win the series against the Heat.

"We're gonna play Boston," Green said on the NBA on TNT with Shaquille O'Neal asking him.

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, and the NBA Finals are not until next Thursday.

Therefore, while the Celtics and Heat are battling it out to make the Finals, the Warriors are getting a full week of rest leading up to Game 1.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Charles Barkley's Outfit Went Viral On Monday Night

Charles Barkley may be 59 years old, but that isn't stopping him from keeping up with the latest fashion trends. He's even trying to imitate one of the NBA's top young stars. On Monday night, Barkley wore the same exact outfit Tyler Herro wore during a postgame interview last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Kyrie Irving's Viral Instagram Post

Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted several photos to Instagram. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals to play the Golden State Warriors after they beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Draymond Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Nba Championship#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#The Boston Celtics#Bleacher Report#The Golden State Warriors#Tnt#The Dallas Mavericks#The Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks
FOX Sports

Would a Warriors title damage Kevin Durant's legacy?

Entering this season, the Golden State Warriors had won three championships in a seven-year stretch — two with Kevin Durant, one without him. Now, they're looking to make it four in eight years. And if they win this season's title without Durant, his name will undoubtedly still be in the conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 1

Marcus Smart is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy