Ask Kevin Mahoney about his goals for the coming season and the Johnson City Doughboys manager doesn’t hesitate for a second. “A championship,” Mahoney says. “That’s the main goal. We want to get better as individuals and as a team, but our number one overall goal is to try to win a championship. We’re going to do the best we can to put the players in the best possible position to have success and ultimately have organizational success.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO