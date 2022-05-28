ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

‘Dangerous fugitive’ sought in connection to fatal Rock Island shooting

By Denise Craig
 4 days ago

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — Rock Island Police said they are searching for a “dangerous fugitive” in connection to a fatal shooting last Sunday in Rock Island.

An arrest warrant was issued for Terrionce C. Kitchen for first-degree murder following the shooting death of 19-year-old Dasavion Foster . Foster was found around 2:55 p.m. May 22 in the 1000 block of 15th street. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Kitchen is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500
or using the P3 Tips app.

ourquadcities.com

Additional charges: 2nd dead from I-74 bridge accident

UPDATE: (May 27, 2022 – 11:19 a.m.) According to a news release, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed additional charges against Chhabria A. Harris, following the death of Anthony Castaneda. Harris has been charged with the following:. Two counts of aggravated DUI, causing death. One count...
MOLINE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a few incidents tonight

Twerkers on Whitman and Rockton, and 6th and Jefferson. Vehicle reported in the river near the 500 block of Blake near Kent Creek, unfounded. Someone being jumped, outside the Ru Marche in downtown Rockford. Shots fired near Alpine and Newburg.
WIFR

Man fights for his life after shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old man sustains life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 18th Avenue on Saturday. The Rockford Police Department tweeted shortly after 1:2:00 p.m. Saturday asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate. This story will be updated.
