THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL WILL BE A FAMILY AFFAIR FOR JOSH MANSON

A hockey reporter's pursuit of the names of the players involved in some horrendous allegations dealing with the 2018 World Junior Championship is getting questioned by an agent. Ken Campbell has called the agent of every single player with Team Canada, which won the gold medal that year, to ask if their client is involved in a lawsuit settlement from Hockey Canada made public recently. That lawsuit alleges the plaintiff, identified as "E.M." in court records, was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont. hotel room in 2018 following a Hockey Canada event honouring Canada's gold medal-winning junior team. The woman, now 24, was seeking $3.55 million in damages. No details of the settlement were released and no names have been mentioned. It was the choice of the plaintiff not to name anyone in the suit. Through the process of elimination, Campbell is attempting to determine who was allegedly involved.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO