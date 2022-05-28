ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL WILL BE A FAMILY AFFAIR FOR JOSH MANSON

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Manson has been a welcome addition to the ranks of the Colorado Avalanche. His unique blend of physicality, defensive acumen, & timely offensive contributions pushed the Avalanche past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001-02. The team had stalled out more than once...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Craig Berube’s stunning Torey Krug admission will have Blues fans fuming

The St. Louis Blues put up a valiant fight against the Colorado Avalanche, but they were ultimately defeated in a six-game series. Star defender Torey Krug missed the entire second round after sustaining an injury in St. Louis’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Not having the veteran defenseman available was a big loss for the Blues against the Avs, and Craig Berube’s latest comments on Krug’s injury are sure to have fans confused and furious.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 2021-22 Player Grades: Defensemen

At the trade deadline in March, Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired the best left-shot defenseman available when he got Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks. The return package was hefty, as expected, and was highlighted by prospect blueliner Urho Vaakanainen and Boston’s first-round pick in July’s Entry Draft going back out West.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

ARE THE DEVILS REALLY MOVING THE SECOND OVERALL PICK?

Initially reported by Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Devils are apparently open to moving their 2nd overall draft selection in this year's NHL Entry Draft. The Devils have found a home at the bottom of the NHL leaderboard, so naturally they will be open to anything that might improve their team. However, the notion that they would part with their top-draft pick grows increasingly unlikely.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Joe Sakic
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Dave Manson
markerzone.com

DANIEL & HENRIK SEDIN TRANSITIONING INTO NEW ROLES FOR VANCOUVER

Per a team release, the Sedin twins will transition into a new role within Hockey Operations for both Vancouver & Abbotsford, their AHL affiliate. Patrik Allvin also announced Mikael Samuelsson & Mike Komisarek will also be joining their department. Cammi Granato & Ryan Johnson will continue to oversee Hockey Operations. Full release here:
NHL
markerzone.com

BINNINGTON ON THROWING WATER BOTTLE AT KADRI: 'FELT LIKE IT WAS A GOD-GIVEN OPPORTUNITY'

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington is finally explaining his thought process behind throwing a water bottle at Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche while Kadri was doing an interview. It happened after game three of their second round playoff series after Binnington was involved in a collision that knocked him out of the game and the rest of the series.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Colorado Avalanche#Gm#The Prince Albert Raiders#Ahl#Josh The Avalanche#Wcf#Colorado Edmonton#Mackinnon Makar#Mcdavid Draisaitl
markerzone.com

TEAM ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF ALEXANDER RADULOV WITH JURASSIC PARK VIDEO

Six years after returning to the NHL from the KHL, Alexander Radulov is going back home. The KHL team Ak Bars Kazan has announced the signing of Radulov using a video excerpt from Jurassic Park. His agent confirmed the signing to Sport24.ru. "Radulov's agreement with Ak Bars is for two...
NHL
markerzone.com

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL PREVIEW: LIGHTNING VS RANGERS

After a 14-goal Game 1 in the Western Conference Final, the Eastern Conference Final is set to kick off their own Game 1 tonight at 8pm. We expect a much different series than what we've seen so far out west. Whereas the West is high flying offense, the East can be better described as world-class goaltending. The big story heading into Game 1 is that of the goal crease.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Controversial Call Taints Oilers’ Game 5 Series Win

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. It has been my pleasure to write about the boys in red during the 2021-22 season, give my take on the week that was and report which storylines and players took center stage. This column...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers have a real opening vs. Avalanche if Darcy Kuemper is out

DENVER — A scant 1:49 remained on the clock. The Edmonton Oilers, down to their last gasp, were busy at their bench mapping out a crucial, offensive zone draw. White pom-poms danced in the Mile High air. And Ball Arena roared when Russell Crowe popped up on the screen, in his full “Gladiator” garb to ask: “Are you not entertained?”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER RADULOV CAN REPORTEDLY MAKE VERY GOOD MONEY IN THE KHL

With Alexander Radulov becoming a free agent on July 1st, speculation is rampant that the 35-year-old will be making his way home to Russia. Radulov has left the NHL for the KHL twice before, and did not have a great season in the NHL in a year where it would have been financially beneficial to do so. According to Sport-express.ru in Russia, should Radulov decide to return home, he'll still be making some very good money.
NHL
US News and World Report

Hurricanes Lose Goalie Raanta, Jarvis in Game 7 Vs. Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes lost goaltender Antti Raanta and rookie forward Seth Jarvis to injuries in Game 7 of the team's second round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Monday night. Raanta went down with 4:23 left in the second period with New York...
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

AGENT QUESTIONS WHETHER REPORTER SHOULD OUT MEMBERS OF WJC TEAM ACCUSED OF ASSAULT

A hockey reporter's pursuit of the names of the players involved in some horrendous allegations dealing with the 2018 World Junior Championship is getting questioned by an agent. Ken Campbell has called the agent of every single player with Team Canada, which won the gold medal that year, to ask if their client is involved in a lawsuit settlement from Hockey Canada made public recently. That lawsuit alleges the plaintiff, identified as "E.M." in court records, was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont. hotel room in 2018 following a Hockey Canada event honouring Canada's gold medal-winning junior team. The woman, now 24, was seeking $3.55 million in damages. No details of the settlement were released and no names have been mentioned. It was the choice of the plaintiff not to name anyone in the suit. Through the process of elimination, Campbell is attempting to determine who was allegedly involved.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy