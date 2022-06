MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The brother of the man who was fatally shot by a Union County Sheriff's Deputy in Marysville on Monday is talking about his mental health struggles. “It's a tragic death. So it's expected that family is this morning. I just take a little different approach to it because I'm in law enforcement,” said Jonathon Todhunter, brother of 33-year-old Matthew Todhunter who died last night from a shooting in Marysville.

