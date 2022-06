(Trigger warning: this article discusses the representation of depression in photography and descriptions of a photograph that might cause unease.) From May 22 to Aug. 14 this year, Chapel Hill-based photography artist Heather Evans Smith’s series “Blue” will be exhibited in Cassilhaus. Located between Chapel Hill and Durham, Cassilhaus is simultaneously a Bauhaus-style architecture and an art project. Cassilhaus takes its name from Ellen Cassilly and her husband Frank Konhaus who brought this project to life. With a primary focus on photography, it runs both exhibitions and an artist-in-residency program throughout the year. Guests are required to RSVP for events of interest to them or contact Cassilhaus via emails provided under each exhibition page for private viewing requests.

