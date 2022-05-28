ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Eddie Kingston Blasts Positive Article About Top AEW Star

By Colby Faria
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Kingston has heard enough positivity about CM Punk. AEW star Eddie Kingston took to Twitter to express his displeasure with an ESPN article that highlighted CM Punk’s ‘transformation into a mentor and trailblazer’ ever since joining the company this past September. “Give me a f******...

wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
PWMania

Update on Jeff Hardy’s Condition After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite Match

Last week, it was announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy would team up with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage to take on all five members of The Undisputed Elite. The match, which was supposed to take place on AEW Dynamite’s debut in California on June 1st, has been changed to an eight-man tag team match, with Jeff and Adam Cole removed.
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Robe for His Final Match Revealed

Ric Flair's robe has been a signature aspect of his presentation throughout his legendary career, and "The Nature Boy" revealed what his robe for his final pro wrestling match would be during an announcement on Memorial Day. Flair dropped a trailer for the first-ever "Jim Crockett Promotions" action figure, which goes on sale on Friday. The figure has Flair dressed in a white robe with grey trim and purple accents throughout, including flowers and butterflies. Each of the figures will be personally signed by the 16-time world champion.
PWMania

Dakota Kai Reveals New Name and Shows Off Her New Post-WWE Look

Dakota Kai was one of many WWE NXT talents released in April 2022. Kai is officially a free agent due to a 30-day non-compete clause in her NXT contract. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke on Kai possibly signing with AEW in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com. “I...
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
wrestlinginc.com

8-Year-Old Throws Top WWE Superstar ‘Under The Bus’ On MasterChef Jr.

The Miz may have found the toughest tag team partner of his life on Gordon Ramsey’s FOX reality competition cooking show “MasterChef Junior”. Wrestling Inc. can exclusively share this clip from this Thursday’s WWE themed episode featuring The Miz and his precious eight-year-old cooking partner, Ivy.
MMAmania.com

Dog bites Logan Paul’s nutsack, laughing Jon Jones responds (Video)

Logan Paul got bit by his dog in the worst place imaginable. So naturally he uploaded the video to social media so that fans and haters alike could laugh at his misfortune. One of those interested observers happens to be former UFC light heavyweight champion and unapologetic dog lover Jon Jones.
PWMania

Queen Zelina Vega Reportedly Injured, Latest News On Her WWE Status

Queen Zelina Vega will reportedly be out of action for approximately 6-8 weeks. Vega hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since late April, and PWInsider is reporting that she suffered an in-ring injury that required surgery. Vega hasn’t wrestled since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on April 11...
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Reveals How A Fellow AEW Star Saved His Life

Chris Jericho has been one of the biggest sports entertainers in the world for three decades, but if not for a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, it might have only been two. On the latest episode of the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, which featured the JAS, Jericho told the...
PWMania

WWE RAW Stars Scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown

Some of the top stars from the RAW roster are currently scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown. According to PWInsider.com, AJ Styles and The Miz will be at the event in Columbus, Ohio. It’s likely they’ll just be working a dark match at the show, but WWE has been introducing more stars from other brands into its weekly televised shows of late, so it’s possible they’ll make an appearance.
PWMania

Lacey Evans’ WWE RAW Match Nixed Despite Being Advertised

After several weeks of anticipation, Lacey Evans was set to return to action on this week’s WWE RAW. She was advertised to be in action Monday night, but that did not happen. Evans was not mentioned, nor was the reason for her match being scrapped. As she is a...
